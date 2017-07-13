Country(s)
Experienced Austin Financial Executives Robert (Bob) Kay and Laine Holman Affiliate with Corporate Investment
"We are excited to join Corporate Investment and use our years of experience in business operations, deal making, capital raising and private equity investing to help our clients," said Kay. "Corporate Investment has a well earned reputation in the region as business intermediary and merger and acquisition experts. With mergers and acquisitions picking up steam in Central Texas, we are in the right place to help owners get the most value from their transactions,"
Most recently, Mr. Kay has led Excelleration Partners, an early stage growth company consultancy and capital raising advisor, after having served for six years as EVP/COO/CFO at Drilling Info, Inc., an online oil and gas data provider. While at Drilling Info, Bob partnered with CEO Allen Gilmer in leading the company through an explosive growth phase and eventual control sale to a NYC-based private equity fund.
Prior to his most recent career stop as Consulting CFO to Durbin and Bennett Tax Advisors, Mr. Holman served as CFO to The Kucera Companies, a full-service commercial real estate company from 2003-2011. Kay and Holman partnered during the 1980s and 1990s within several business entities controlled by Robert W. Hughes and the Prime Cable family of companies.
Serving as a M&A team at Corporate Investment, Kay and Holman will lead clients through the sale preparation and sale of their businesses. Their diverse and combined business experiences have provided them deep experience and insight into the business sales process.
A native of Austin, Mr. Kay earned a BBA in General Business with an accounting concentration from The University of Texas in 1974. Mr. Holman is a native of Taylor, Texas, and is an Honors graduate in Accounting from UT Austin in 1981.
About Corporate Investment
Corporate Investment, founded in 1984, is a leading merger & acquisition firm based in Austin, Texas, representing companies throughout Texas. Corporate Investment works primarily with the owners of private companies in a variety of industries, and their potential acquisition or merger partners. http://www.corpinvest.com
