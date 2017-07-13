 
Industry News





WeCompete Lenders Partners with Mercury Advance LLC to Empower More Merchants

 
NEW YORK - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- WeCompete Lenders this week announced a broad partnership with Mercury Advance LLC. The new partnership is expected to spark better funding options and innovating business products to merchants.

"This week's announcements for WeCompete Lenders is another solid step to build on our foundation of empowering our merchants and continue providing premier services in the alternative finance industry," said Roger Resides, WeCompete Lenders' CEO and President. "This partnership will help us deliver on our strategy of more options and better products.  By delivering strong products Mercury Advance LLC is a perfect partner to help us deliver successful services while helping merchants become more efficient and reduce costs."

Mercury Advance LLC is dedicated to work with WeCompete Lenders and looks forward to providing their products such as merchant cash advances, total deposit advances, credit card processing and many more services.

About WeCompete Lenders: WeCompete Lenders is a company based in New York, NY. Founded in 2016, WeCompete Lenders has provided financial services to merchants with multiple lending options, committed to drive rates lower and work to grow their merchant's business. Feel free to check them out at www.wecompetelenders.com

About Mercury Advance LLC:  Mercury Advance LLC is a funding company dedicated to ensuring business like yours  have the working capital they need to keep your business thriving.  Best of all their terms do not rely on your credit rating and securing funding in days, not months.  Feel free to check them out at www.mercurymca.com

