WeCompete Lenders Partners with Mercury Advance LLC to Empower More Merchants
"This week's announcements for WeCompete Lenders is another solid step to build on our foundation of empowering our merchants and continue providing premier services in the alternative finance industry," said Roger Resides, WeCompete Lenders' CEO and President. "This partnership will help us deliver on our strategy of more options and better products. By delivering strong products Mercury Advance LLC is a perfect partner to help us deliver successful services while helping merchants become more efficient and reduce costs."
Mercury Advance LLC is dedicated to work with WeCompete Lenders and looks forward to providing their products such as merchant cash advances, total deposit advances, credit card processing and many more services.
About WeCompete Lenders: WeCompete Lenders is a company based in New York, NY. Founded in 2016, WeCompete Lenders has provided financial services to merchants with multiple lending options, committed to drive rates lower and work to grow their merchant's business. Feel free to check them out at www.wecompetelenders.com
About Mercury Advance LLC: Mercury Advance LLC is a funding company dedicated to ensuring business like yours have the working capital they need to keep your business thriving. Best of all their terms do not rely on your credit rating and securing funding in days, not months. Feel free to check them out at www.mercurymca.com
