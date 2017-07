Foodies Meet Beethoven - World Premiere of Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Mac & Cheese

New "Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Macaroni and Cheese" Cooking Video features Chef Great Kat – The World's Fastest Guitar/Violin Shredder – flexing her culinary & guitar chops

Foodies Meet Beethoven - World Premiere of Chef Great Kat Cooks

End

-- FOODIES MEET BEETHOVEN – WORLD PREMIERE of "CHEF GREAT KAT COOKS BEETHOVEN'S MACARONI AND CHEESE" on AMAZON VIDEO!Hilarious New Cooking Video: FREE on AMAZON PRIME at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0741T1278New "Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Macaroni and Cheese" Cooking Video features Chef Great Kat – The World's Fastest Guitar/Violin Shredder – flexing her culinary & guitar chops and cooking Beethoven's Favorite Comfort Food - "Macaroni & Cheese" while Shredding Beethoven's 5th! The Mac & Cheese tasting takes place at "Beethoven's Café," as Beethoven's Image oversees the action.Kat says: "WUNDERBAR!!" From Upcoming New Great Kat DVD!WATCH at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0741T1278Chef Great Kat COOKING VIDEO DEBUTS at #4 on AMAZON UK's METAL VIDEO CHARTS!AMAZON U.S.: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0741T1278U.K.: https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/aw/d/B0741TFKQ9GERMANY: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0741SNV1B/JAPAN: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0741PLMSFWATCH at https://www.amazon.com/ dp/B0741T1278 PHOTOS:Chef Cover: http://www.greatkat.com/ 08/chef/chefgreatkatvideo9logo4- 1... Mac & Cheese Tasting: http://www.greatkat.com/08/chef/chefgreatkatvideo32logo2.jpgShredding Beethoven: http://www.greatkat.com/08/chef/chefgreatkatvideo23logo2.jpgRecipe: http://www.greatkat.com/08/chef/chefgreatkatstill32logo2.jpgFoodies Meet Beethoven: http://www.greatkat.com/08/chef/chefgreatkatstill27logo3.jpgLISTEN: The Great Kat's BLISTERING Guitar/Violin Opus BEETHOVEN'S "5th SYMPHONY":Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/249pl3T62698RZgSuMc4foiTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/beethovens-fifth-symphony/id453271734?i=453271768The Great Kat Web Site http://www.greatkat.comPRESS/TV/RADIO:Get your FREE CD REVIEW COPY of The Great Kat's "BEETHOVEN SHREDS" CD featuring Beethoven's "5th Symphony" & To Set up Great Kat Interviews: contact:Karen Thomas, Thomas PR: karent@thomas-pr.com631-549-7578 or Toll Free (US & Canada Only) 800-KAT-8664http://www.greatkat.comNEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini, Chef Great Kat, Beethoven, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.comAbout The Great Kat:Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition, "TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS" (Guitar Player Magazine)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini, UPDATING Classical Music for the FUTURE with VIRTUOSITY, SPEED, POWER & OUTRAGEOUS PERSONA!Contact:Karen Thomas, Thomas Public Relations, Inc: karent@thomas-pr.com 631-549-7578 http://www.greatkat.comLinks:The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.comiTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/great-kat/id384709526iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-great-kat/id368743108Twitter: http://twitter.com/greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/greatkatviolinYouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/KthomasPRINSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/greatkatguitarviolingoddessAmazon: http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias=aps&field-keywords=%22great+kat%22&rh=i:aps,k:%22great+kat%22The Great Kat is Distributed Worldwide by MVD Entertainment Group https://mvdb2b.com/?site_id=label&vendor=THOMAS