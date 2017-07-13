 
Security Industry Veteran Establishes Autonomous Security Association

Industry Trade Association Focused On Unmanned Ground, Aerial, and Marine Security Robotics
 
 
MIAMI - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- In order to promote and advance autonomous security vehicles –ground, marine, and aerial– a security industry veteran is announcing the formation of the Autonomous Security Association. This trade association is a focused venue for autonomous security technology partners and market experts working with surveillance and security robotics to advance the understanding and awareness of the autonomous security marketplace.

Jay Jason Bartlett, Managing Editor of Security.World online news and information portal and a security industry professional is the new Executive Director of the Association. Bartlett has been active in the security industry for ten years and will seek others to join the leadership Board of the Association.

Autonomous Security Association focuses on the unmanned vehicles and robotics industry and supports all forms of platforms including ground, air, and marine vehicles coupled with a broad spectrum of robotic initiatives including commercial, medical, military, personal, and industrial security applications.

The association provides resources and expertise that facilitate the successful growth of security robotics. Participating companies of the association manufacture, integrate, and resell such security robotic devices.

Autonomous Security Association will publish a weekly newsletter on the robotic security marketplace, produce tradeshows and conferences with robotic security vendors, and deliver educational trainings for those looking to advance their careers in the robotic security industry.

Membership in the Autonomous Security Association is open to those persons and companies that are dedicated to the objectives of the association and desire to advance the capabilities and solutions of autonomous security.

Please visit the Autonomous Security Association website at http://www.AutonomousSecurityAssociation.org to learn more about the association, become a member, or become an industry sponsor.

Contact
Autonomous Security Association
***@autonomoussecurityassociation.org
End
