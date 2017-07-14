Country(s)
Industry News
Donna Greenspan Solomon, Esq. Named Again as Florida Super Lawyer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Donna Greenspan Solomon, Esq. has been selected to the 2017 Florida Super Lawyers list. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.
The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines, and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.
Donna Greenspan Solomon, Esq., handles business-related appeals, mediation, and arbitration. Donna also co-counsels and serves as freelance business litigator for those wishing to expand the bench strength of their practices without expanding their overhead. Donna is one of only three attorneys certified by The Florida Bar as both Appellate Specialist and Business Litigator. Donna is a Member of the AAA's Roster of Arbitrators (Commercial Panel). She is a FINRA-Approved and Florida Supreme Court Qualified Arbitrator. She is also a Certified Circuit, Appellate, and Family Mediator. For more information, call Donna at (561) 910-0054, email Donna@SolomonAppeals.com, or visit http://www.solomonappeals.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse