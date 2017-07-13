News By Tag
Vibratory screener removes impurities from powder paint
Installation of the Russell Compact Sieve in a powder coating line at Profel Extrusion & Finishing reduces waste and maximizes productivity
Vibratory sieve installed in powder paint lineThe company was initially using small vibratory sieves but these could not meet capacity requirements as well as the screening accuracy needed. The company therefore approached Russell Finex for a solution to their processing problems, and following consultations, a Russell Compact Sieve® fitted with a Vibrasonic® Deblinding System was provided promptly for testing at the customer's site, to ensure the high quality standards could be met. After successful trials, Profel Extrusion & Finishing purchased four Russell Compact Sieves each fitted with a Vibrasonic® Deblinding System.
The Russell Compact Sieve® is a vibratory sieve which due to its compact design can easily be installed into existing production lines. Two of the four purchased sieves were installed at the end of the powder paint manufacturing line while the other two were installed within the powder coating line to sieve reclaimed powder paint. With the Russell Compact Sieves installed, Profel Extrusion & Finishing experienced less downtime and their internal quality assurance department reported less rejected profiles.
