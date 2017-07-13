 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Promotional Products
* Print
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Plains
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Kim Wood of Red Calf Promo Announces Partnership with Proforma

Local Printing & Promotional Company Partners with $500 Million Dollar Industry Leader
 
 
Kim Wood, Owner of Red Calf Promo powered by Proforma
Kim Wood, Owner of Red Calf Promo powered by Proforma
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Marketing
* Promotional Products
* Print

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* West Plains - Missouri - US

WEST PLAINS, Mo. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Kim Wood, Owner of Red Calf Promo is excited to announce she has partnered with Proforma, a $500 million industry leader, to provide her clients with better access to print, promotional, marketing and graphic communications resources.

"I am delighted with my decision to partner with Proforma," said Wood. "As a business owner, my main focus has always been my customers. Proforma's resources, education and their preferred network of suppliers will allow me to provide my customers with the absolute best products, service and prices in the industry."

Wood has an extensive background in the marketing and graphic design fields. She worked in the Financial Services Industry as a Marketing Director and Institutional Account manager for 10 years before managing her husband's graphic design firm. During this time she worked with many different suppliers, leading her to ultimately venture into the production side. Her desire to service local schools and businesses helped her get her start as Red Calf Promo.

"With both my marketing experience and having graphic design resources at my fingertips, I knew it was possible for my business to function as a full-service agency," said Wood. "Partnering with Proforma has given me the resources to accomplish that and I am excited for Red Calf Promo to become a one-stop shop for clients."

In addition to owning her own business, Kim Wood and her family have raised Red Brangus Cattle for 18 years, serving as the inspiration for her company name – Red Calf Promo. Joining Proforma allows Wood to be a mom, wife, marketing consultant, cattle rancher and a business owner, all in one.

Red Calf Promo powered by Proforma provides brand management solutions. They are committed to bringing ideas, inspiration, strategy, and tools to help their customers grow their business and achieve success. Their proven solutions have helped customers achieve their goals in a variety of areas. They offer the broadest array of printing, promotional products and related graphic products and solutions.

For more information about Red Calf Promo powered by Proforma, please visit redcalf.proforma.com

About Proforma

With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.

Contact
Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
End
Source:
Email:***@proforma.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Promotional Products, Print
Industry:Marketing
Location:West Plains - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Proforma News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share