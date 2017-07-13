News By Tag
Kim Wood of Red Calf Promo Announces Partnership with Proforma
Local Printing & Promotional Company Partners with $500 Million Dollar Industry Leader
"I am delighted with my decision to partner with Proforma," said Wood. "As a business owner, my main focus has always been my customers. Proforma's resources, education and their preferred network of suppliers will allow me to provide my customers with the absolute best products, service and prices in the industry."
Wood has an extensive background in the marketing and graphic design fields. She worked in the Financial Services Industry as a Marketing Director and Institutional Account manager for 10 years before managing her husband's graphic design firm. During this time she worked with many different suppliers, leading her to ultimately venture into the production side. Her desire to service local schools and businesses helped her get her start as Red Calf Promo.
"With both my marketing experience and having graphic design resources at my fingertips, I knew it was possible for my business to function as a full-service agency," said Wood. "Partnering with Proforma has given me the resources to accomplish that and I am excited for Red Calf Promo to become a one-stop shop for clients."
In addition to owning her own business, Kim Wood and her family have raised Red Brangus Cattle for 18 years, serving as the inspiration for her company name – Red Calf Promo. Joining Proforma allows Wood to be a mom, wife, marketing consultant, cattle rancher and a business owner, all in one.
Red Calf Promo powered by Proforma provides brand management solutions. They are committed to bringing ideas, inspiration, strategy, and tools to help their customers grow their business and achieve success. Their proven solutions have helped customers achieve their goals in a variety of areas. They offer the broadest array of printing, promotional products and related graphic products and solutions.
For more information about Red Calf Promo powered by Proforma, please visit redcalf.proforma.com
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
