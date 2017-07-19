News By Tag
Inserra Supermarkets Implements Organic and Fair Trade Program
Community retailer offers shoppers a chance to "do good" with broader selection of organic fair trade items
"The program perfectly aligns with our family and company values of providing healthy and nutritious foods to people, giving back to the community, being committed to environmental sustainability, and taking care of the farmworkers who do the hard work of producing the foods we enjoy," says Carl Inserra Jr. of Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite. "For us, it's a win-win – great products, a great story to tell, and a meaningful experience to bring to our customers."
The family-owned Inserra Supermarkets chain owns and operates 17 ShopRite stores located in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties in New Jersey and 5 ShopRite stores in Rockland County in New York. Under the direction of the Inserra family's third and fourth generations and Ron Onorato, president and COO, the company is well-known for its long-held traditions of serving families, being a good neighbor and focusing on the health and wellness of customers and company associates.
Lindsey Inserra, vice president of corporate retail health and wellness at Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite, adds, "When you put good things in your body, you feel good. And with these products, you're doing something good for others as well, and that feels great. We are a family-owned business, and helping other families – from our customers to our vendors, growers and well beyond – is one of our core philosophies. This project does just that in its support of dedicated farmers, farmworkers and their families, and we are proud to be a part of it."
Through this program, Inserra is committed to offering a full line of Taste Me, Do Good* organic fair trade products in stores, including pears, apples, blueberries, strawberries, and tropical items such as pineapples and mangos. To tell the story, the company will be featuring Taste Me, Do Good* bin displays and signage, and be engaging shoppers via social media. "On top of this program being very in-line with our company values, we're focused on bringing more and more organic items into our stores and providing the best quality product to our shoppers while creating great value for them," says Eric Beelitz, director of produce for Inserra. "I'm really happy with what I've seen so far."
Inserra's Taste Me, Do Good* program will showcase seasonal and imported organic products year round. All Taste Me, Do Good* products are grown with the highest levels of food safety and strict social and environmental standards. The company operates "model best practice" farms in Latin America and around the U.S., and works with associated farmers, often small and medium-sized operators, cooperatives and rural workers.
"Our work creates a model for an agriculture of the future," explains Rafael Goldberg, CEO of Interrupcion in Brooklyn, NY, marketer of Taste Me, Do Good* products. "Consumers get premium quality, great tasting, organic and fair trade products at a great value, and farmers and workers get dignified treatment and investment back into their communities. Our focus on organic and biodynamic agriculture is also a powerful way to protect the soil, water, and environment for future generations. It's a win-win-win relationship for everyone involved."
The organization offers various services to associated farmers to enhance product quality, and create social and environmental impact. "We're raising the bar on what food and agriculture can be," says Goldberg. "We provide financing, quality assurance, agricultural technology and capacity building, technical support for organic farming and fair trade processes, bio-fertilizers and supply chain logistics services – all with the goal of growing exceptional produce that changes the world for the better, provides organic nutrition to consumers, and positively impacts lives and communities."
Taste Me, Do Good* products are available at Inserra ShopRite stores in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties in New Jersey and in Rockland County in New York beginning in June. Shoppers will find multiple varieties of fair trade organic pears and apples from Argentina and organic blueberries from North Carolina and Washington State.
