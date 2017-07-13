News By Tag
Stephanie Ek joins NGL as Vice President, Administration Services
During the upcoming year Ek will be transitioning into her new role as she works with current Vice President, Director of Policy Administration, Janet Fosdick, who will be retiring in 2018.
"Stephanie joins NGL with over 20 years of management experience in operations with an emphasis on employee engagement and customer care," said Tim Heaton, Senior Vice President Strategic Services at NGL. "She will be leading initiatives related to implementing technological solutions within operations and staff development as NGL expands its services and products."
Ek joins NGL from QBE where she was most recently, Vice President, Claims Transformation and Recovery. She has experience driving operational efficiencies to achieve corporate objectives, managing claims and customer call centers, as well as overseeing Third Party Administrators.
"I am honored to be a part of NGL. Because of their focus on the customer and employees while building financial strength and stability, the company has a long history of success and is positioned well for continued success in the future. I am passionate about customer service and employee engagement which makes NGL a natural fit for me."
Ek holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Nebraska Wesleyan University and an Associate's in Claims through the American Institute for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters.
About NGL
Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (https://www.nglic.com/
National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.
