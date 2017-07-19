 
Anthony Dolan Of Prairie Capital Advisors Announced Winner Of The 8th Annual Emerging Leaders Award

 
 
Listed Under

OAK BROOK, Ill. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The M&A Advisor announced Anthony Dolan, a Director at Prairie Capital Advisors ("Prairie") among the recently announced winners of the Emerging Leaders Awards. Anthony Dolan has been chosen for his accomplishments and expertise from a pool of nominees by an independent judging panel of distinguished business leaders.

The Annual M&A Advisor Emerging Leaders Awards started in 2010 as the 40 Under 40 Awards to recognize and celebrate the achievements of young M&A, Financing and Turnaround professionals who had reached a significant level of success and made a notable contribution to their industry and community. On Tuesday, September 19th, The M&A Advisor will host a black tie Awards Gala at the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan to introduce the Emerging Leaders Award Winners to the business community and celebrate their achievements.

To view the complete list of this year Emerging Leaders Award Winners visit http://maadvisor.com/

"Anthony has been an important part of the firm's success as Prairie enters its 21st anniversary as a leading investment bank and ESOP advisory firm," said Tim Witt, Managing Director of Prairie Capital Advisors. "We are pleased he has been recognized with this much deserved award."

Anthony Dolan, Director, has significant experience advising middle market companies and shareholders on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, leveraged ESOPs, and strategic advisory engagements. He holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Management and a Bachelor of Arts in International Business and Economics from Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois.

THE M&A ADVISOR

Founded in 1998, The M&A Advisor was the first dedicated media company to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions. As the world's premier think tank and leadership organization for M&A, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, the firm provides a range of integrated services including: The M&A Advisor Forums and Summits; The M&A Advisor Market Intelligence; M&A.TV.; The M&A Advisor Live; The M&A Advisor Awards; and The M&A Advisor Connects. To learn more about the company's Leadership Services visit http://maadvisor.com/

About Prairie Capital Advisors

Prairie offers investment banking, ESOP advisory and valuation services to support the growth and ownership transition strategies of middle-market companies. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, the company is a leading advisor to closely-held companies nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.prairiecap.com/.

Media Contact
Wendy Gugora, Director of Marketing
wgugora@prairiecap.com
6304135574
***@prairiecap.com
Click to Share