July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Traveling to a New America - People Along the Way - Reno, Nevada

 
 
James & Elizabeth in Reno, Nevada
James & Elizabeth in Reno, Nevada
 
EL CERRITO, Calif. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- "Traveling to a New America", the journey this year and next of author James Hilgendorf to towns and cities all across America, stopped in Reno, Nevada this past weekend.

James was accompanied by his wife Elizabeth, and together they talked to people on the street and interviewed people about their feelings about America at this time in our country's history.

One young woman had the following comments:

"I think it's an unfortunate time for America, not a breaking point, but I think this is the most divided America's been, politically, socially, economically, and I don't know what it's going to take to sort of reach across to the other side and communicate and regain common ground.

"I think people need to care more about a community and being part of that community, and what that means for individual roles.  I feel that America right now is becoming very individualized.  Like, what can benefit me more than what can benefit us as a greater country, as a community and a society.  So I think a step toward improvement would be a focus on how to create community, and I think the basis for that is caring for one another."

The author himself comments:

"Humanity seems at a crossroads.  We can destroy ourselves, as attested to daily by the rise and proliferation of nuclear warheads pointed at nations all around the world; or we can embark upon a totally new phase in our development, a transformation at the very roots of what it means to be a human being.

"The revolution the world is heading for and pining for can never come to fruition without a corresponding spiritual transformation, one that breaks down the old walls of our limited perception and re-connects all of our lives to the lilfe of all of humanity and to the cosmos itself - a revolution and transformation that creates a real sense of community."

The author has been practicing Buddhism for over forty years with the Soka Gakkai International, the largest Buddhist lay organization in the world now, with 12,000,000 members in 192 countries around the globe.

One of his books is "Life & Death: A Buddhist Perspective", of which one reviewer wrote:

"Having read all or parts of nearly a thousand books dealing with spiritual matters, I cannot recall another that so simply and effectively blends the fundamentals of religion and science." - Michael E. Tymn, Journal of Religion and Psychical Research.

The author's website is at: http://www.jameshilgendorf.org

People can follow his journey, "Traveling to a New America", on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/NewDreamOfAmerica
Source:James Hilgendorf
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Buddhism, New America, American Dreams
Industry:Books
Location:El Cerrito - California - United States
