USGBC Orange County Announces Nominations Open for the 2017 Eco-Awards "Greenest in the County"
Ten Awards Catgories Being Considered-Nominations Due September 22, 2017
Apply today for USGBC Orange County's 2017 Eco Awards (http://www.usgbc.org/
Awards are being accepted in the following categories:
1. Eco-City Award (This will be the 3rd Eco-city award announced in O.C. history)
2. Most Sustainable Company in Orange County>50 employees (includes manufacturing, innovation, surf, law, accounting, etc.)
3. Most Sustainable Company in Orange County<50 employees (includes manufacturing, innovation, surf, law, accounting, etc.)
4. Most Sustainable land plan, landscape design, or open space in Orange County
5. Most Sustainable NGO
6. Healthiest Hotel, multi-family or overnight accommodation (includes dorm rooms or student housing, and multi-family housing)
7. Most Sustainable Restaurant/Retail
8. Most Sustainable Home (single family)
9. Most Sustainable or Healthiest School
10. Eco-Leader (most Sustainable professional, educator or elected official)
"We want to keep the tradition of healthy competition on sustainability in Orange County and to honor those individuals and organizations that are leading the way in creating a more vibrant future." Indicated Robyn Vettraino, LEED AP Homes, LEED AP BD+C, SITES AP, Chair of the USGBC Orange County Eco-Awards.
To register for the December 7, 2017 Eco-Awards event, visit: https://www.usgbc.org/
For questions or information related to the Eco-Awards, please contact awards chair, Robyn Vettraino at 949-683-4645 or robynv@verdepp.com . Organizations wishing to attend or sponsor the event may also contact Ray Dapp, USGBC Project Manager at rdapp@usgbc.org or by telephone at 949-933-9707. Sponsorships range between $100.00 for a small business sponsor to $1,000 for a Platinum sponsorship of the Eco-Awards Event.
The USGBC Orange County's mission is to engage all green building stakeholders to be the conduit of change for a more sustainable Orange County through innovative communication, education, resources and advocacy.
We envision Orange County to be a vibrant place to live, learn, work and play. Through our committees and members, USGBC Orange County promotes the integration of the built and natural environments to foster sustainable, healthy, and prosperous communities.
USGBC Orange County connects you with people, programs, and resources for green buildings. These benefits apply to commercial office buildings, single family homes, schools, hospitals, community master plans, retail stores and just about everything in between. Our membership includes architects, engineers, contractors, manufacturers, planners, facility managers, corporate real estate managers, consultants, scientists, educators, students, and many more professions. For more information visit: https://www.usgbc.org/
Contact
Robyn Vettraino
Chair, USGBC OC Eco-Awards Committee
***@verdepp.com
