News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Optio Solutions Meets PCI DSS and Receives SOC 1 Type II Attestation
Independent Audit Verifies PCI Compliance and Internal Controls and Processes
KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of Optio Solutions' controls that are relevant to the storing and transmitting of information from credit, debit or other payment cards. In accordance with the PCI Security Standards Council, KirkpatrickPrice's Qualified Security Assessors assisted Optio Solutions in becoming PCI compliant.
"Many of Optio Solutions' clients rely on their systems to process or store sensitive data and protect information,"
The PCI Data Security Standard is a complex security standard that focuses on security management, policies and procedures, network architecture, software design, and other critical protective procedures. These security standards are relevant to any merchant or service provider that uses, stores, or transmits information from a payment card.
"The annual PCI DSS and SOC 1 Type II audit underlines our commitment to protecting clients' brands with a high level of data security," said Optio Solutions President and CEO Chris Schumacher.
KirkpatrickPrice also performed the audit and appropriate testing of Optio Solutions' controls that may affect its clients' financial statements. In accordance with SSAE 18 (Statements on Standards for Attestation Engagements)
SOC 1 Type II is a reporting on the controls at a service organization that was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This report is in compliance with the SSAE 18 auditing standards which focus on the controls of a service organization that are relevant to an audit of a user entity's financial statements. The standard demonstrates that an organization has adequate controls and processes in place.
About Optio Solutions, LLC
Optio Solutions, LLC (http://www.optiosolutions.com/
About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 12 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more info, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.
Contact
Andrew Donahey
Optio Solutions
***@cross-check.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse