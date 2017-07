KIM ESTES Receives EMMY Nomination "DICKS" Series

End

The Academy of Arts and Sciences recently announced the nominees for the 69EMMYS Awards and has made a huge paradigm shift in diversity. Benefiting from this is Actor, who has been nominated forfor his role as Sergeant Amanda Smith inon VIMEO.is not a porn but a unique series highlighting several dysfunctional detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department Community Problems Unit and their brilliant use of their police powers as they protect and serve. This 6-episode program follows Estes's character, Sergeant Amanda Smith, who's in charge of the non-traditional crew including 2 female detectives and a sexy, young male detective.saysEstes' long list of television appearances include "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", "Pretty Little Liars", "Fresh off the Boat", "NCIS", "Criminal Minds" and "The Real O'Neals". He also has multiple NAACP Theatre Award nominations and several upcoming film/television projects slated for 2017/2018.