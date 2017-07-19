 

July 2017
KIM ESTES Receives EMMY Nomination "DICKS" Series

 
LOS ANGELES - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Academy of Arts and Sciences recently announced the nominees for the 69th EMMYS Awards and has made a huge paradigm shift in diversity. Benefiting from this is Actor Kim Estes, who has been nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his role as Sergeant Amanda Smith in "Dicks" on VIMEO.

"Dicks" is not a porn but a unique series highlighting several dysfunctional detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department Community Problems Unit and their brilliant use of their police powers as they protect and serve.  This 6-episode program follows Estes's character, Sergeant Amanda Smith, who's in charge of the non-traditional crew including 2 female detectives and a sexy, young male detective.

"I am extremely humbled, honored and grateful to be associated with the talented group of fellow nominees. It is an amazing feeling to be recognized by my peers and I'm ready to take it all in," says Actor Kim Estes.

Estes' long list of television appearances include "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", "Pretty Little Liars", "Fresh off the Boat", "NCIS", "Criminal Minds" and "The Real O'Neals". He also has multiple NAACP Theatre Award nominations and several upcoming film/television projects slated for 2017/2018.

Kim Estes is represented by Mark Scroggs, Prestige Talent Agency and Kristin Nava at Abrams Artists Agency

For interviews or more information, contact Lisa Humphrey, Premier Concepts, email: lisa@premierconceptspr.com.

Kim Estes, Emmys, Actor
Page Updated Last on: Jul 19, 2017
