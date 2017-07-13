 
The American Financial Education Alliances Launches Free Financial Education for Local Businesses

Nonprofit 501(c)(3) provides businesses with free financial workshops for employees
 
 
FORT MILL, S.C. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA) announces the official launch of the Business Operations Program (BizOps), a free financial education program for local businesses in an effort to reduce financial distress and stress related work problems, such as absenteeism and workers compensations claims, by emphasizing basic financial literacy through in-person financial workshops and one-on-one counseling for employees.

The Biz Ops Program will offer businesses a full year of free on-site education assistance from local area financial advisors to provide workers with the concepts and tools needed to enhance basic financial decision making. Human resources managers and business owners can choose from over 30 subjects to be taught to employees, including Financial Planning Basics, Retirement Income Planning and Investment Basics. The program also provides a quarterly ERISA 404(c) compliant 401K training to help employees better understand the retirement savings options and increase participation in company sponsored plans.

"Businesses don't quite realize how much their employee's financial situations impact their bottom line. Individuals with stress caused by large outstanding debts and unstable ﬁnancial situations report higher incidences of health problems, are more likely to call out unexpectedly and experience lower productivity. Employers can lose, on average, $15,000 per year, per affected employee, "said Tia Johnson, AFEA Business Development Manager. "Knowledge of basic financial concepts is essential in arming your workforce to make sound financial decisions. A properly designed financial wellness program, much like health and wellness programs, can increase productivity, boost morale and reduce stress while helping employees make smart choices that can reduce health care costs and premiums, increase profit margins and diminish absenteeism and turnover rates."

The American Financial Education Alliance was established by Rick McClanahan, President and CEO of AFEA. McClanahan plans to expand the Business Operations Program on a national level. "AFEA is committed to helping individuals achieve financial security for themselves and their families," stated McClanahan. "With this new program, we hope to provide unbiased, accessible financial resources and offer an additional way for businesses to demonstrate their commitment and duty to the overall wellness of their employees."

Businesses interested in enrolling in free financial wellness workshops, please contact Tia Johnson at 704-274-1690, visit http://www.myafea.org or email at tjohnson@myafea.org.

About the American Financial Education Alliance

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
