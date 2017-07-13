 
Industry News





July 2017
Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market to See 9.6% CAGR through 2022

The global market for veterinary immunodiagnostics is anticipated to increase at a 9.6% CAGR during 2017-2022, predicts Meticulous Market Research in its new research report recently added at MarketPublishers.com.
 
 
LONDON, British IOT - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Historically, veterinary immunodiagnostics has been playing an essential role in the enhancement of animal health.

In the wake of increasing demand for animal derived food products, rising number of companion and livestock animals, escalating expenditure on animal health, enhancing awareness of animal healthcare awareness, growing number of favourable governmental policies and increasing adoption of animals across developing countries, the world's veterinary immunodiagnostics market is forecast to gain traction at high 9.6% between 2017 and 2022. By 2022, the value of the overall veterinary immunodiagnostics market is predicted to cross 2 billion.

In 2016, the consumables sector took the lead in the veterinary immunodiagnostics market and is expected to continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the basis of animal type, the livestock animals sector captures the major chunk of the veterinary immunodiagnostics market, majorly due to higher investments in the healthcare of livestock animals encouraged by the increasing demand for animal-derived products worldwide.

At present, North America is the top regional market for veterinary immunodiagnostics, followed by Europe and APAC. Meantime, the highest growth rates through 2022 will likely be observed in the APAC veterinary immunodiagnostics market (appr. an 11.4% CAGR).

A 360-degree view of the world's veterinary immunodiagnostics market is at hand in the in-demand research study "Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2022 (https://marketpublishers.com/report/life_sciences/veterin...)" prepared by Meticulous Market Research. This cutting-edge publication includes vital data on the market historical evolution and present scenario, dynamics and major growth influencing factors, competitive landscape, regulative norms and prevailing trends. Furthermore, this report includes a market segmentation analysis, a five-year future outlook, an insightful overview of the future growth prospects and challenges, etc.

About the company:

TD The Market Publishers, Ltd. gives access to an extensive collection of topical research reports investigating different markets. It supplies its customers with periodical publications, databooks, on-line subscriber services and much more. The company's report database is updated daily. Market Publishers is always ready to supply updated information on the target markets to its customers. Market Publishers' online research reports hypermarket (https://marketpublishers.com/) includes over 1.5 million publications, so it is able to satisfy demand of the most exacting clients.

Contact
TD The Market Publishers, Ltd.
Natalie Aster
+44 208 144 6009
ps@marketpublishers.com
Click to Share