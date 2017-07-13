News By Tag
Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market to See 9.6% CAGR through 2022
The global market for veterinary immunodiagnostics is anticipated to increase at a 9.6% CAGR during 2017-2022, predicts Meticulous Market Research in its new research report recently added at MarketPublishers.com.
In the wake of increasing demand for animal derived food products, rising number of companion and livestock animals, escalating expenditure on animal health, enhancing awareness of animal healthcare awareness, growing number of favourable governmental policies and increasing adoption of animals across developing countries, the world's veterinary immunodiagnostics market is forecast to gain traction at high 9.6% between 2017 and 2022. By 2022, the value of the overall veterinary immunodiagnostics market is predicted to cross 2 billion.
In 2016, the consumables sector took the lead in the veterinary immunodiagnostics market and is expected to continue dominating the market in the coming years.
On the basis of animal type, the livestock animals sector captures the major chunk of the veterinary immunodiagnostics market, majorly due to higher investments in the healthcare of livestock animals encouraged by the increasing demand for animal-derived products worldwide.
At present, North America is the top regional market for veterinary immunodiagnostics, followed by Europe and APAC. Meantime, the highest growth rates through 2022 will likely be observed in the APAC veterinary immunodiagnostics market (appr. an 11.4% CAGR).
A 360-degree view of the world's veterinary immunodiagnostics market is at hand in the in-demand research study "Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2022 (https://marketpublishers.com/
