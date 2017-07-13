24-7 Intouch Announces Expansion to Las Vegas

End

-- 24-7 Intouch, a global leader in contact center solutions, today announced it will continue to expand its US footprint into Las Vegas.This will be the 14th campus for the company, currently operating in the United States, Canada, Guatemala, Jamaica and The Philippines.With construction scheduled to begin in early Fall 2017 at the Boulevard Center Mall, the 54,000 square foot Las Vegas campus will emulate the corporate culture, partner branding and unique design elements of 24-7 Intouch's current centers."We are very excited to continue to grow our presence in the Southwestern United States and partner with the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance to bring our innovative solutions and over 1,000 jobs to the area in the next 12 months," said Greg Fettes, President & CEO of 24-7 Intouch.In 2016, the company expanded globally into Jamaica and Asia, with a two brand new campuses in The Philippines.About 24-7 Intouch24-7 Intouch is an award-winning Global Contact Center Outsourcer that delivers innovative and value-driven customer service solutions across all industries via an omnichannel approach that includes voice, social media management, live chat, email, fraud, UAT, self-service, and back office administration. Using the most advanced technology in the industry, 24-7 Intouch's customizable customer care method allows their clients to utilize business insights to deliver lifetime consumer loyalty and increase incremental revenue. With over 17 years of experience, the 24-7 Intouch team takes pride in creating a top to bottom brand alignment for partners to create the ideal customer experience.