2 Day Demand Planning and Sales Forecasting Workshop - Chicago -IL Oct 11-12, 2017

 
 
DPLLC
DPLLC
CHICAGO - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- In this specialized two-day course, we will explain the modeling methodology and process behind accurate demand forecasts and how to effectively use promotional information to arrive at a consensus forecast. The focus will be on demand modeling using statistical techniques, the methodology to perform model diagnostics, forecast accuracy measurement and the process to incorporate market intelligence.

We will explain and demonstrate best practices in model selection, illustrate how to improve model quality, and teach you how to leverage forecast measurement process.

LEARN FROM INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE

We will bring practical examples from our consulting experience in Sales Forecasting and Business Forecasting

NETWORK WITH PEERS

You will have the opportunity to meet, interact, and learn from other demand planning professionals with team challenges and networking exercises.

ADD TO YOUR CREDENTIALS - THIS IS A PRE-REQUISITE FOR OUR CERTIFICATION

Upon completion, you will be awarded a certificate of completion from Demand Planning LLC, attesting to your newly-acquired skills in Demand Planning and Forecasting.

Early Bird Price $995

Combo Packages Available

i. 2 day DP + 1 Day APO $1695

ii. 2 day DP + CADP Exam $1495

For more details on outline and current Offered Prices and Combos, please visit http://demandplanning.net/demandplanning_tutorialIL.htm

Contact
Hatim Ratlami
Demand Planning LLC
hatimr@demandplanning.net
End
Source:
Email:***@demandplanning.net Email Verified
