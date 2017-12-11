2 Day Demand Planning and Sales Forecasting Workshop - Chicago -IL Oct 11-12, 2017

DPLLC

-- In this specialized two-day course, we will explain the modeling methodology and process behind accurate demand forecasts and how to effectively use promotional information to arrive at a consensus forecast. The focus will be on demand modeling using statistical techniques, the methodology to perform model diagnostics, forecast accuracy measurement and the process to incorporate market intelligence.We will explain and demonstrate best practices in model selection, illustrate how to improve model quality, and teach you how to leverage forecast measurement process.LEARN FROM INDUSTRY EXPERIENCEWe will bring practical examples from our consulting experience in Sales Forecasting and Business ForecastingNETWORK WITH PEERSYou will have the opportunity to meet, interact, and learn from other demand planning professionals with team challenges and networking exercises.ADD TO YOUR CREDENTIALS - THIS IS A PRE-REQUISITE FOR OUR CERTIFICATIONUpon completion, you will be awarded a certificate of completion from Demand Planning LLC, attesting to your newly-acquired skills in Demand Planning and Forecasting.Early Bird Price $995Combo Packages Availablei. 2 day DP + 1 Day APO $1695ii. 2 day DP + CADP Exam $1495For more details on outline and current Offered Prices and Combos, please visit