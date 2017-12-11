News By Tag
2 Day Demand Planning and Sales Forecasting Workshop - Chicago -IL Oct 11-12, 2017
We will explain and demonstrate best practices in model selection, illustrate how to improve model quality, and teach you how to leverage forecast measurement process.
LEARN FROM INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE
We will bring practical examples from our consulting experience in Sales Forecasting and Business Forecasting
NETWORK WITH PEERS
You will have the opportunity to meet, interact, and learn from other demand planning professionals with team challenges and networking exercises.
ADD TO YOUR CREDENTIALS - THIS IS A PRE-REQUISITE FOR OUR CERTIFICATION
Upon completion, you will be awarded a certificate of completion from Demand Planning LLC, attesting to your newly-acquired skills in Demand Planning and Forecasting.
Early Bird Price $995
Combo Packages Available
i. 2 day DP + 1 Day APO $1695
ii. 2 day DP + CADP Exam $1495
For more details on outline and current Offered Prices and Combos, please visit http://demandplanning.net/
Contact
Hatim Ratlami
Demand Planning LLC
hatimr@demandplanning.net
