The Goddard School's Dynamic Learning Through Play Curriculum Grows Presence in Tampa
Play Based Preschool Now Open For Enrollment in Wesley Chapel
Prior to joining The Goddard School, Dinesh worked in India as a textile engineer in the textile manufacturing industry. After moving to the U.S. with his family, he continued to enrich his entrepreneurial spirit by managing and operating businesses in a number of different industries. Dinesh discovered the The Goddard School when speaking with a friend who described how fulfilled he felt as a franchisee in The Goddard School system. Intrigued, Dinesh explored The Goddard School franchise concept, and was inspired to make a difference in the lives of Tampa-area families by opening a location in Wesley Chapel.
The Goddard School preschool system prides itself on its unique dual-management system, a distinguisher in the early childhood education industry. Franchise owners are onsite at each location and work alongside an educational director, whose focus is to communicate and work with teachers, as well as to implement The Goddard School curriculum. This system ensures a hands-on, community-focused approach when it comes to early childhood education. With each school opening, The Goddard School also has a local economic impact, creating an average of 20 to 25 jobs within the community.
The Goddard School's play-based approach, called Fun, Learning Experience (or F.L.EX.®), is grounded in research on how children learn best: children experience the deepest, most genuine learning when they are having fun.
At The Goddard School, the focus is on building each child's emotional, academic, social, creative and physical skills to provide a well-rounded experience and ensure each one becomes confident, joyful and fully prepared in school and in life.
"With nearly 30 years of experience in early childhood education, The Goddard School's unique dual-management system creates lasting community bonds as owners are on-site at the Schools to provide support to the communities they serve," said Joe Schumacher, Chief Executive Officer of Goddard Systems, Inc. "One area that truly sets us apart from other childcare systems is our philosophy based on learning through play, designed to teach and reinforce 21st century skills, including social behaviors such as communication, critical thinking, creativity and collaboration. This philosophy fosters a lifelong love of learning and creates meaningful connections at an early age."
"When looking into preschool franchising opportunities, I was immediately drawn to The Goddard School's proven business model, and dedication to enriching the whole child," said on-site owner Dinesh Patel. "I strongly believe in laying a solid educational foundation in young children's lives so they succeed in both school and in life, and am looking forward to bringing The Goddard School's unparalleled curriculum to families in our area."
The Goddard School located in Wesley Chapel, FL can be found at 2539 Bruce B. Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544. Please call 813-603-6100 or email WesleyChapelFL@
ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL® FRANCHISE
The Goddard School Franchise, franchisor of The Goddard School preschools, is consistently named one of the top childcare franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine, and one of the Top 200 Franchise Systems (in worldwide sales) by Franchise Times. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, The Goddard School franchise currently licenses more than 460 franchised Schools with more than 65,000 students in 36 states. The Goddard School's AdvancED- and Middle States-accredited F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience), a comprehensive play-based curriculum developed with early childhood education experts, provides the best childhood preparation for social and academic success. With a proven system in place and a strong network of dedicated franchisees, The Goddard School Franchise is the acknowledged leader in franchised childcare and a premier educational childcare provider. For more information, visit www.goddardschoolfranchise.com.
