The Gaydy Bunch Family To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday July 26th, 2017
The Gaydy Bunch Family will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on July 26th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
The Gaydy Bunch Family are two moms raising five biological children ranging from the ages of 9 to 27(as per 2017). Mamma Kris brought 9 year old Anthony and 13 year old Alessandra while Mommy Tammy brought twins Bianca and Michael, 20 years old and our oldest son who is 27 years old.
Our motto is truly that Love Is Love, and no matter what family you have, we can all connect. Our children are as dynamic as any others and we have learned to adjust and coexist as a supportive, loving and hilarious family.
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of The Gaydy Bunch Family and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with them about their career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch The Gaydy Bunch Family live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday July 26th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
The Gaydy Bunch Family
