The Gaydy Bunch Family To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday July 26th, 2017

The Gaydy Bunch Family will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on July 26th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
 
 
The Gaydy Bunch Family On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
The Gaydy Bunch Family On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Gaydy Bunch Family will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss their family, their careers and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

The Gaydy Bunch Family are two moms raising five biological children ranging from the ages of 9 to 27(as per 2017). Mamma Kris brought 9 year old Anthony and 13 year old Alessandra while Mommy Tammy brought twins Bianca and Michael, 20 years old and our oldest son who is 27 years old.

Our motto is truly that Love Is Love, and no matter what family you have, we can all connect. Our children are as dynamic as any others and we have learned to adjust and coexist as a supportive, loving and hilarious family.

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of The Gaydy Bunch Family and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with them about their career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/watch The Gaydy Bunch Family live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday July 26th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow The Gaydy Bunch Family on Twitter @GaydyBunch

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-sta

The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
The Gaydy Bunch, Jimmy Star Show, Dr Jimmy Star
Entertainment
New York City - New York - United States
