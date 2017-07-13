News By Tag
Welcome to HomeGate Real Estate - Jim Blakely
While working for Walgreens, Jim specialized in purchasing and customer service, and he brought those skills with him to HomeGate Real Estate. He has a passion for meeting new people and helping them navigate transactions smoothly, whether it is finding the perfect home or investment property, or selling their home for the best value. He is dedicated to representing each client fairly and doing what it takes to make them happy!
HomeGate Real Estate is an innovative full service real estate company. Our goal is to help make our clients buying or selling experience simple, enjoyable, and efficient. We share our knowledge freely, and place great emphasis on creative collaboration. Our non-traditional structure creates a pathway to success for Branch Brokers and Agents, and is designed to provide a cohesive atmosphere where everyone in the company is personally endeavored to help others succeed.
Learn more about Jim at http://www.homegaterealestate.com/
