Welcome to HomeGate Real Estate - Jim Blakely

Industry News





CHARLESTON, S.C. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Jim is originally from a small town near Greenville, South Carolina and lived there until 2006 when he attended Erskine College. After graduating in 2010 with a degree in Biology, he moved to Charleston for a new challenge. He and his wife Laura live in West Ashley with their two dogs, Oliver and Hamilton. They enjoy Charleston's aquatic life, fine dining, and history.

While working for Walgreens, Jim specialized in purchasing and customer service, and he brought those skills with him to HomeGate Real Estate. He has a passion for meeting new people and helping them navigate transactions smoothly, whether it is finding the perfect home or investment property, or selling their home for the best value. He is dedicated to representing each client fairly and doing what it takes to make them happy!

HomeGate Real Estate is an innovative full service real estate company. Our goal is to help make our clients buying or selling experience simple, enjoyable, and efficient. We share our knowledge freely, and place great emphasis on creative collaboration. Our non-traditional structure creates a pathway to success for Branch Brokers and Agents, and is designed to provide a cohesive atmosphere where everyone in the company is personally endeavored to help others succeed.

Learn more about Jim at http://www.homegaterealestate.com/jim-blakely/

