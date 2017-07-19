News By Tag
Captain Of The Lost Waves To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday July 26th, 2017
Captain Of The Lost Waves will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on July 26th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
Captain Of The Lost Waves is an incredible UK band that has created a totally unique show and sound that will take you on an eclectic, theatrical, musical journey that you will never forget. Extremely original, Captain Of The Lost waves could be the genius lovechild of Vivian Stanshall and Edith Piaf. From the deliciously original artwork of Damian Clark to the music of Murray Grainger, Tony Taffinder and Dave Bowie Jr, their new album "Hidden Gems" is an entertaining circus, it's enticingly macabre, it's Gothic, it's eerie, it's playful, it's music hall, hypnotically irresistible and indulgently artistic.
'An uncompromising vision shall always divide opinion, for such is the unswerving conviction evident in the creation itself.'
If you have not heard of The Captain, that might just be the point!
These are the lost stories and the hidden gems, much like The Captain himself!
He revels in the underground, the magical unseen, the mystical otherworldly-
In doing so, he continues to retain a unique boutique connection to those who discover him…"Once a 'First Mate", always a "First Mate". If you enjoy a little "Nu Vaudeville" and a "Renaissance of the Bard" then please come forth; if you like to be actively involved in a show and not merely be another bystander, then please come forth; if you like something which is uniquely different every time and is joyously anarchic and highly unpredictable, then please come forth. If you like defying the norms of social convention and enjoy laughter and fun-fuelled rebellion and reflection in equal measure, then please do come forth. A Captain Of The Lost Waves show has been described as a "Pixar - esque journey", keeping all suitably stimulated in a variety of medium & moods.
A timeless troubadour, creating a concoction of music & interactive, intuitive performance... No gig is ever the same.
Where sweet black cabaret meets a healthy dollop of vaudeville. Replete with an equal measure of joy, pathos and profundity it has to be seen to be believed.
A "cabin crew" of accordion, double bass, mandolin, banjo & pitter patter percussion adding to the Captain's voices, accompanied by his Bouzouki/Ukulele, were the nucleus of the noise evident on the debut album.
Making the record on location, as only a travelling man could, the execution of a sonic, panoramic imagining, could only be achieved by recruiting musical brigands, those not constricted by any particular genre or style, yet graceful, fluid and free enough to embellish the spacious scope of a fragile ditty, yet equally at home pounding out a thunderous storytelling exercise put to music.
Introducing Captain Of The Lost Waves:
Captain Of The Lost Waves – Voices, Bouzouki, Ukulele
Murray Grainger - Accordion, Accordina
Tony Taffinder - Mandolin, Banjo, Bodhran, Guitar, Voice
Dave Bowie Jnr – Double Bass/Bowed Bass
Check out the new video "Danger" by Captain Of The Lost Waves here:
https://youtu.be/
Order your copy of "Hidden Gems - Chapter 1" on iTunes in the USA here:
https://itunes.apple.com/
Official Website www.captainofthelostwaves.com
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter https://twitter.com/
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Captain Of The Lost Waves and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Captain Of The Lost Waves live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday July 26th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow
Follow Captain Of The Lost Waves On Twitter @CaptainOTLW
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:
http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida
http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey
http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA
http://www.iheart.com/
http://www.audioboom.com/
http://www.soundcloud.com/
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com
https://www.spreaker.com/
https://plus.google.com/
http://www.stitcher.com/
