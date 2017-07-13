News By Tag
Flagler Realtor® Recognized Nationally for Protecting, Investing in Real Estate Industry
RPAC is a national bipartisan grassroots-based political advocacy organization that works to protect the real estate industry and the dream of homeownership for Flagler residents and across the country.
Dolamore has supported RPAC for 22 years and has been a member of the National Association of Realtors® since 1996.
"I support RPAC because doing so is important to my profession,"
Since 1969, RPAC has promoted the election of pro-real estate candidates across the United States. The purpose of RPAC is to elect officials who understand and support the interests of real estate professionals and their home buying, selling and investing clients. RPAC uses its resources to seek to elect candidates that understand and support real estate, and to develop public policies that allow consumers to own homes and build their communities through commercial investment.
Dolamore's investment will be applied to supporting homeownership, commercial real estate transactions, and the very future of the real estate industry.
Current Realtor® priorities include working to preserve the Mortgage Interest Deduction and preventing the use of guarantee fees charged on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac-backed loans to fund non-housing programs, which serves as a tax on consumers and prevents more qualified borrowers from becoming actual homeowners.
The National Association of Realtors®, "The Voice for Real Estate," is America's largest trade association, representing 1.2 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
Grand Living Realty is a partnership between Jim Cullis, a 30-year veteran in real estate development, including acquisition analysis to design, construction, sales and marketing, and operations management, and Dolamore who has over 20 years experience managing large real estate brokerages. The company offers complete real estate brokerage services including residential buyer and seller representation, builder representation, property management and commercial real estate from its office at 2298 Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty also specializes in master planned communities developed by Cullis including Grand Haven in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty can be reached at 386-447-0800 or online at www.GrandLivingRealty.net.
