Powers Insurance and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Relocate Headquarters

Companies move from Clayton to City of St. Louis after 25 years

-- POWERS Insurance, along with sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), recently relocated headquarters to the City of St. Louis at 6825 Clayton Ave. The companies have been located at 7745 Carondelet Ave. in Clayton, Mo. since 1991.POWERS and VIAA occupy the second and third floors of the 17,000-square-foot building they developed and own. The first floor is leased by the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis. E404, LLC was the general contractor, and Comfort Architecture designed the state-of-the-art three-story building. The project cost approximately $3 million and provides 51 parking spaces."The project is one way our family can contribute to the entire region and the historic Hi Pointe/DeMun neighborhood,"said POWERS' CEO Pierce Powers, Jr. "We razed a building that had been vacant for over 13 years, replaced it with a meaningful edifice and, in concert with the Scholarship Foundation, have brought over 30 employees to the City." Pierce added "our family and business location, enhanced by the good works of the Scholarship Foundation, is to be a catalyst for regional unity and growth while we reinforce the perpetuation or our independent and family-owned business."Mayor Lyda Krewson, who cut the ribbon on July 14for the new building said "it's always great to have a business moving into our city. New development by locally owned companies like this make our city stronger. POWERS Insurance will be a wonderful addition to the community, and it gives me great joy to welcome them."POWERS Insurance is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $165 million in written premium and is the regional founding member in Missouri and Southern Illinois for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6.6 billion national insurance coalition.For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit http://www.powersinsurance.com or http://www.viaa4u.com