Powers Insurance and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Relocate Headquarters
Companies move from Clayton to City of St. Louis after 25 years
POWERS and VIAA occupy the second and third floors of the 17,000-square-
"The project is one way our family can contribute to the entire region and the historic Hi Pointe/DeMun neighborhood,"
Mayor Lyda Krewson, who cut the ribbon on July 14for the new building said "it's always great to have a business moving into our city. New development by locally owned companies like this make our city stronger. POWERS Insurance will be a wonderful addition to the community, and it gives me great joy to welcome them."
POWERS Insurance is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $165 million in written premium and is the regional founding member in Missouri and Southern Illinois for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6.6 billion national insurance coalition.
For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit http://www.powersinsurance.com or http://www.viaa4u.com.
Elizabeth Powers
***@viaa4u.com
