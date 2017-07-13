Market Technologies Announces Partnership with Shriners Hospital for Children

Market Technologies announced at a recent company event that it has partnered with Shriners Hospital for Children to provide resources that will benefit the Tampa-based children's hospital.

-- Market Technologies, the company behind the artificial intelligence trading software VantagePoint, announced at a recent company event that it has partnered with Shriners Hospital for Children (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/)to provide resources that will benefit the Tampa-based children's hospital.Lane Mendelsohn, Vice President of Market Technologies, announced to a crowd of employees and Shriners Hospital representatives that a portion of all sales the trading software company makes during the third quarter of 2017 will be donated to the children's hospital through an event to be held later this year."True giving is when you give without any expectation of anything in return," said Mendelsohn. "We wanted to do something that would allow everyone in this room to experience the joy of giving."Since 2007, the Mendelsohn family and Market Technologies have donated more than $592,000 to local and national non-profit organizations thanks largely to the success it provides to nearly 25,000 customers."With what you all are going to do, it's going to make a huge impact in so many lives," said Leigh Dittman, a senior at Gaither High School who was invited to attend the event. Dittman was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, commonly known as brittle bone disease, and has been a patient at Shriners' Tampa location for most of her life.Shriners Hospital for Children has 22 locations in Canada, Mexico and the United States and provides care for children suffering from a wide range of pediatric orthopedic conditions at no cost to the child's family.Founded in 1979 by Lane's father Louis Mendelsohn, Market Technologies was the first trading software developer in the world to introduce strategy back testing capabilities into software for personal computers. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies focuses on the use of artificial intelligence technologies to analyze the intermarket analysis of today's globally interconnected financial markets, utilizing a powerful, mathematical tool known as neural networks.This artificial intelligence allows traders the ability to improve their timing and direction when trading the stock market which leads to more profits.Since the introduction of its first trading software in 1983, the artificial intelligence trading software company has grown into a multi-million dollar Inc. 500, business employing more than 60 people who provide service to nearly 25,000 customers in more than 120 countries.Founded by Louis B. Mendelsohn in 1979, Market Technologies is an Inc. 500 company headquartered in the Tampa Bay area. It is the recognized global leader in market trend forecasting with customers in well over a hundred countries worldwide. Market Technologies develops proprietary trend forecasting and market timing technologies that utilize artificial intelligence and intermarket analysis to forecast commodity and financial markets throughout the world. These include, but are not limited to, stocks, stock indices, ETFs, energies, interest rates, currencies, metals, grains, meats, softs, and Forex, all covering more than 2600 world markets.