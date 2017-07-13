Forward Science Receives 2017 Best of Stafford Award

FS Best of Stafford 2017

Contact

Robert J. Whitman

***@forwardscience.com Robert J. Whitman

End

-- Stafford Award Program Honors the AchievementForward Science has been selected for the 2017 Best of Stafford Award in the BioTechnology - Medical Device / Pharmaceutical Manufacturing category by the Stafford Award Program.Each year, the Stafford Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Stafford area a great place to live, work and play.Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 Stafford Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Stafford Award Program and data provided by third parties.The Stafford Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Stafford area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.The Stafford Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economyForward Science is a privately held biotechnology company based in Houston, Texas. OralID, Forward Science's flagship product, is an award winning oral cancer screening device that allows clinicians to discover abnormalities that may not be seen under traditional white light examinations. With the success of OralID, Forward Science continued its focus to advance healthcare in oral oncology and launched advanced diagnostic tests (CytID, hpvID, phID, PathID) and treatment options (SalivaMAX, SalivaCAINE). All Forward Science products are designed, developed, and manufactured by their team in-house, ensuring the highest quality of product to go along with their superior customer service. Forward Science has quickly evolved into the industry leader for oral oncology.To learn more about Forward Science or any of it's products, please visit www.ForwardScience.com or call 855-696-7254.