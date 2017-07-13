Child Care Lounge Becomes Authorized Provider for Professional Development Training in New York

Contact

-- Child Care Lounge has been added to the list of approved organizations for non-credit bearing distance learning courses by New York's Office of Children and Family Services.New York professionals can now enroll in any of the online, self-paced courses offered by Child Care Lounge to fulfill their requirements for professional development by the state.For specific information, providers should refer to the official listing on the New York Early Childhood Education Training Program site. Available classes can be found at http://www.childcarelounge.com/training/child-care-training.phpChild Care Lounge (www.childcarelounge.com). Child Care Lounge was founded in 2002 by Joni Levine M.Ed. Care Lounge has been proving training, networking, and resources to support child care and early childhood professionals. Child Care Lounge provides 46 online course on a variety of topics. The website also highlights activities and articles for teachers, providers, and parents of young children.