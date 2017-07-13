News By Tag
Child Care Lounge Becomes Authorized Provider for Professional Development Training in New York
New York professionals can now enroll in any of the online, self-paced courses offered by Child Care Lounge to fulfill their requirements for professional development by the state.
For specific information, providers should refer to the official listing on the New York Early Childhood Education Training Program site. Available classes can be found at http://www.childcarelounge.com/
