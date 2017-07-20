News By Tag
BerryGood Films Prepares to Shoot a Hilarious New Comedy
Hey, Mr. Postman's story follows Brian Lincoln, a slacker who refuses to grow up and take real responsibility. When he loses his job, he gets a hook up at the post office where he learns just how challenging being the local mailman can be! In addition to all the crazy situations he ends up in, he unwittingly finds himself in the middle of a missing person investigation for which he may be the key to solving it all.
Written by newcomer Brian Berry, who is also the Executive Producer, this film is sure to take audiences on a wild ride of unforgettable characters, belly laughs, twists and turns. The film will be directed by award-winning director, Mike Berry, best known for productions such as Banger, If You Knew Better and 3rd Floor West.
The film boasts talents Paula Jai Parker (Friday, Hustle & Flow, Hollywood Divas), Omar Gooding (Baby Boy, Smart Guy), Rodney Perry (Madea'a Big Happy Family, The Mo'Nique Show) and Anthony AJ Johnson (Friday, Menace II Society).
"We have assembled a phenomenal cast," says Tina Hobbs, one of the film's producers and casting director, "utilizing talented local actors while sprinkling in Hollywood talent to create higher production value".
Film production is slated to run from August 31, 2017 through September 20, 2017 and will primarily take place in the Greater Cleveland Ohio area. BerryGood Films is already in talks with various distribution outlets.
Information regarding the film may be found on the company's website at http://www.heymrpostman.com/
