Tide Mill Resort Announces the Offering of Preferred Shares to Investors

The First iPhone Controlled Resort in the Chesapeake Bay Recreation Area

-- Tide Mill LLC, The newest resort in the Chesapeake Bay area, announced today the offering of preferred shares in Tide Mill Resort. Accredited investors are being offered 12% interest plus profit sharing with the purchase of company shares. Proceeds from the sale of the shares will go towards the remodel and technology modernization of the facilities."Tide Mill Resort is one of the first iPhone controlled resorts where guests check in, open their cabin doors, and select services or events, even set the temperature in their room before arrival using their iPhone," stated James Register, site manager for Tide Mill Resort."The waterfront location only 40 miles from Washington DC is ideal. This is an opportunity for investors to participate in a new concept for a hospitality offering, the UBER version of a resort. It's the first resort to catch up with today's 'cashless' society that uses their iPhone apps to book reservations and services." Register said.The resort offers daily cabin rentals, RV campsites, boat slips, kayaks and activities. Amenities include a huge lodge with a bistro, coffee shop, bakery, deli, store, and conference rooms; a clubhouse with tiki grill, pool, spa, gym, guest kitchen and laundry room. And, of course, the site will have free wifi and iPad stations for guests to use. The rehab is scheduled to be done by next summer.The safe harbor at the resort marina has 70 boat slips, dual launch ramps, fuel, boat shop, and deep water pier. The site also has fishing piers, sandy beaches with activities like swimming, sunbathing, sand volleyball, and a special events areas for weddings, camps, or retreats.About Tide Mill LLC:Tide Mill LLC was formed for the purpose of acquiring, remodeling, and managing the Tide Mill Resort, an iPhone controlled waterfront resort in the Chesapeake Bay Recreation area of Maryland. The site will create jobs for the area, income for the investors, enjoyment of the amenities by patrons, and increase economic stability and safety for the community.Contact:James Register, ManagerTide Mill ResortToll free 844-843-3645These securities are being offered under an exemption provided by SEC Regulation D Rule 506(c). Only accredited investors who meet the SEC Regulation D 501 "accredited investor" accreditation standards and who provide suitable verification of accredited status may invest into this Offering. Any historical performance data represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results; Current performance may be different than the performance data presented; The Company is not required by law to follow any standard methodology when calculating and representing performance data; The performance of the Company may not be directly comparable to the performance of other private or registered funds or companies; The securities are being offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements, and therefore are not required to comply with certain specific disclosure requirements;The Securities and Exchange Commission has not passed upon the merits of or approved the securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy of the materials.