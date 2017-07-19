Virginia Author Publishes Second Children's Book

born again

-- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., of Johnson City, Tennessee, is proud to announce the release of Born Again, written by Abingdon, VA author, Jessica Helton.Jessica is a wife and mother; her hobby is writing and reading children's stories. She has an Associates Degree in education and she is passionate about educating the youth about God's love. Her hope is to lead children to a relationship with God at a young age.Born Again is Jessica's second book. Born Again is an allegory that takes the reader on a journey from the beginning of time, to the fall of mankind, the salvation of Jesus, to the reuniting of man with God. The story is told through the eyes of Tread, a tire, who decides to return to his Master.Jessica plans to give one dollar from all internet sales to the charity Samaritan's Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization.Born Again can be purchased through, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more.At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeartP.O. Box 701Johnson City, TN 37605423.926.9983www.jancarolpublishing.comwww.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc