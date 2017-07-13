News By Tag
Positive Media Press launches its latest SPARKS of INSPIRATION ebook compilation
SPARKS of INSPIRATION, Kindle Edition #2, the second volume of this revolutionary ebook series, is full of positive and uplifting stories from 13 inspiring authors that will rekindle your spirit!
Positive Media Press started this wave of inspirational media with the Amazon Best-Selling book, LifeSPARKS, Edition #1, which impacted thousands of people with the stories of 21 authors from around the world who joined together to share their stories with others.
They most recently launched Nurse SPARKS, an anthology of impactful stories from nurses all over the world.
"Our Kindle books are a breath of fresh air in the publishing industry. Our authors tell their stories in 700 words or less. They provide a simple, economical, and effective way to begin sharing stories without the time and commitment that a long chapter or an entire book would necessitate, " said Allison Saia, Editorial Director of Positive Media Press.
Get it now at: http://www.positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
For more information go to: www.positivemediapress.com
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@authenticmessengers.com
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
