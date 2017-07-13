News By Tag
Stuff the Bus at Arbor Terrace
Arbor Terrace Teaneck senior living community launches food drive to keep area kids nourished this summer
Area residents are invited to stop by with donations and to join Arbor Terrace's staff, residents and their families as they collect non-perishable food items to help ensure that children in the area have enough to eat this summer. The goal is to completely fill the community's bus with food, which will be donated to Helping Hands Food Pantry in Teaneck. Donations of healthy, kid-friendly food will be especially appreciated.
"There is a great need for food in the summer, as the kids are home from school and not getting lunches provided at school," said Elie Katz, Helping Hands' co-founder. A significant number of students in the Teaneck Public Schools rely on free or reduced price lunches during the school year; during the summer, many families' food budgets can come up short.
About The Arbor Company:
The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 30 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, serving seniors in eleven states. With nearly 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com
About Helping Hands:
Helping Hands Food Pantry provides a weekly distribution of non-perishable food to residents of Teaneck in need of assistance. All Helping Hands food is provided through donations and the operation is staffed entirely by volunteers. The pantry is a partnership between Elie Y. Katz, former Mayor of Teaneck, current Councilmember and local businessman, and Daniel Meys, Senior Pastor of Teaneck Assembly of God.
