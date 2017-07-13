 
UOE Store appointed to operate Crouch End Post Office

The Post Office has today announced, subject to public consultation, that it intends to appoint UOE Store to operate its 'Crown' branch in Crouch End, North London.
 
 
CROUCH END, England - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- This will be UOE's fourth location following the success of branches at East Finchley, Potters Bar and Hertford and is part of its expansion plan to grow to 20 locations.

The new arrangement will see the Post Office remain at its current location but undergo a complete refurbishment in line with UOE's other managed branches.

It will include a full stationery, design-led gift and business services selection as well as providing all current Post Office services on a 7-day a week basis.

All existing branch staff will be offered the option to transfer to UOE, and the new model will also create additional local jobs.

Commenting on the decision, Elliot Jacobs, UOE Managing Director and Postmaster, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Crouch End to our growing portfolio of retail stores and Post Offices. We look forward to working with Post Office to deliver the service and experience that customers want, 7 days a week in a modern, fit-for-purpose store."

As part of its growth plan, UOE has also announced an additional 20 local, permanent employees will be recruited to support its next phase of growth.

For more information about the current UOE Stores and Post Offices, visit http://www.uoestore.com.

For information on the public consultation please contact pressoffice@postoffice.co.uk

Contact
Elliot Jacobs
***@uoe.co.uk
End
Source:UOE
Email:***@uoe.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Crouch End Post Office, UOE Store
Industry:Retail
Location:Crouch End - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
