UOE Store appointed to operate Crouch End Post Office
The Post Office has today announced, subject to public consultation, that it intends to appoint UOE Store to operate its 'Crown' branch in Crouch End, North London.
The new arrangement will see the Post Office remain at its current location but undergo a complete refurbishment in line with UOE's other managed branches.
It will include a full stationery, design-led gift and business services selection as well as providing all current Post Office services on a 7-day a week basis.
All existing branch staff will be offered the option to transfer to UOE, and the new model will also create additional local jobs.
Commenting on the decision, Elliot Jacobs, UOE Managing Director and Postmaster, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Crouch End to our growing portfolio of retail stores and Post Offices. We look forward to working with Post Office to deliver the service and experience that customers want, 7 days a week in a modern, fit-for-purpose store."
As part of its growth plan, UOE has also announced an additional 20 local, permanent employees will be recruited to support its next phase of growth.
For more information about the current UOE Stores and Post Offices, visit http://www.uoestore.com.
