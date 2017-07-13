News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Featured at Property Management Conference
"We are so proud of Kathy and we appreciate the opportunity to support an important industry event that engages and inspires real estate property management professionals,"
Gaspari's program, Conflict Resolution for the Property Manager, was a featured session at the conference.
"I would like to thank the RealPage conference for inviting me to speak about a significant issue in our profession,"
Gaspari is a member of The National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM®) and has earned the Residential Management Professional (RMP), the distinguished Master Property Manager (MPM) and the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS®) designations. She serves as Secretary for the Leasing and Property Management Council at the Pinellas Realtor Organization. Gaspari's honors include Chairmen's Circle Gold, representing the Top 2 percent of agents in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.
"Kathy is a leading expert in her field and I am certain the conference attendees benefitted from her wisdom and best practices," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "Conferences like this spark engagement and important conversations that advance the profession."
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group's residential property management division offers marketing, tenant screening, leasing, maintenance, property reviews and accounting. The company is the only residential management company in the Tampa Bay area to hold the CRMC® designation from the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM), a residential property management association that promotes a high standard of business ethics, professionalism and fair housing practices.
For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group's property management services, call (727) 835-3040 or visit www.rentahomewithus.com
