Launch of Stunning New UK Luxury Lighting Store
Stunning Chandeliers, Crystal Ceiling Lights and Lanterns Delivered to Your Door
The luxury lighting Boutique offers a range of chandeliers, crystal ceiling lights, lanterns and wall lights to suit all properties and budgets.The beautiful lighting is hand crafted and made to order in Europe. The range includes basket and pendant chandeliers, crystal chandeliers, modern and traditional styles in different finishes and sizes. Simon Vickers explains why they launched the website, "We wanted to offer our beautiful and bespoke designer lighting throughout the UK. Our company has decades of experience in lighting and so we know what customers look for in this type of product and we are sure to surpass their expectations"
