Launch of Stunning New UK Luxury Lighting Store

Stunning Chandeliers, Crystal Ceiling Lights and Lanterns Delivered to Your Door

Contact

Luxury Lighting Boutique

0131 447 4195

***@luxurylightingboutique.com Luxury Lighting Boutique0131 447 4195

End

-- The Luxury Lighting Boutique has just launched a website to compliment what it offers instore. The designer lighting store is located in Edinburgh but its online presence means that its stunning lighting arrangements are available throughout the UK. The company is owned by business partners Simon Vickers and Chris Harkins who have delivered chandelier projects for the Gleneagles Hotel, The Hotel Russell, Seamill Hydro & Yester Estate.The luxury lighting Boutique offers a range of chandeliers, crystal ceiling lights, lanterns and wall lights to suit all properties and budgets.The beautiful lighting is hand crafted and made to order in Europe. The range includes basket and pendant chandeliers, crystal chandeliers, modern and traditional styles in different finishes and sizes. Simon Vickers explains why they launched the website, "We wanted to offer our beautiful and bespoke designer lighting throughout the UK. Our company has decades of experience in lighting and so we know what customers look for in this type of product and we are sure to surpass their expectations". The Luxury Lighting Boutique offers an installation service through its sister company Keith Gunn Electrical Solutions which can install their designer lighting throughout the UK.The Luxury Lighting Boutique offers stunning collections of lighting ( https://luxurylightingboutique.com/ collections ) to buy online and in store. Free shipping and fully insured with an optional installation services makes this business one worth investigating. For all enquiries, customers are invited to browse their website or contact the team directly.Come stop by our new website here: https://luxurylightingboutique.com/