High School Football America releases Preseason Top 100
The High School Football America preseason rankings are created with a proprietary algorithm.
"This is an exciting time of the year for us," said Fisher, who serves as High School Football America's Editor-in-Chief. "With fall camps set to open at the end of this month, we thought that mid-July was the perfect time to reveal this year's Preseason Top 100. We're also extremely happy with the response from student-athletes, coaches and fans around the country that were excited we expanded our national ranking from a Top 50 to the top one-hundred teams in the nation."
Fisher added, "As the creator of the algorithm, I need to point-out that the formula I created in 2013 and continue to tweak each year, is really designed to work best in-season when we have real data from real games. However, everyone loves the preseason rankings, so we do the best we can to blend last year's data with information we have heading into the season. Once the games begin, the algorithm will do what it has done very well for the past four years — statistically analyze the best of the best and crown a "mythical" national champ just before Christmas."
Heading the 2017 rankings is St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. The Braves are the 2016 CIF Open Division champs, finishing No. 2 in our final national rankings last season.
Right behind Bosco at No. 2 is Mater Dei from Santa Ana, California, which plays in the same league as St. John Bosco. Last season, Mater Dei snapped Bosco's string of four straight Trinity League championships with a 26-21 regular season win. However, when the two met against for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship, Bosco turned the tables winning 48-21.
Falling-in behind the two Southern California-powers at No. 3 is Allen High School from Allen, Texas, which has won three High School Football America "mythical" championships from 2012 through 2014. Defending 2016 "mythical" national champ Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas is No. 4 to open the season, followed by IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) at No. 5, DeSoto High School (DeSoto, Texas) at No. 6, St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, New Jersey) at No. 7, Hoover High School (Hoover, Alabama) at No. 8, St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, New Jersey) at No. 9 and Centennial High School (Corona, California) at No. 10.
Go to http://www.highschoolfootballamerica.com to view entire Top 100.
