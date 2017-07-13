News By Tag
ULI NNJ Excellence Awards Nominations Open
As District Chair, Cushman & Wakefield's Whitmer Looking Ahead to October Networking Dinner and Ceremony
"This event provides a chance for our industry to come together to network and recognize best-in-class creative placemaking, whether urban walkable communities, suburban campus redevelopments – or something in between," noted Whitmer, an executive director and member of Cushman & Wakefield's East Rutherford, N.J.-based Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group. "We will also be honoring the people influencing the ongoing progress of our marketplace."
ULI NNJ Excellence Awards nominations are now being accepted. Projects will be recognized in multiple categories, including Mixed-Use, Small Deal of the Year, Capital Markets/Equity Award, Industrial, Residential, Sustainable Development and NJ Development Project of the Year. Individuals will be honored in two categories: Leadership in Public Policy or Public Service, and Leadership in Real Estate.
The networking dinner and awards ceremony event is slated for Thursday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., at the Stony Hill Inn in Hackensack, N.J. To purchase tickets, nominate a project or person, or sponsor the Excellence Awards 2017 event, visit nnj.uli.org.
Cushman & Wakefield is serving as promotional sponsor for the 2017 program.
