July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


ULI NNJ Excellence Awards Nominations Open

As District Chair, Cushman & Wakefield's Whitmer Looking Ahead to October Networking Dinner and Ceremony
 
 
BrianWhitmer
BrianWhitmer
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- With summer just getting into full swing, Cushman & Wakefield's (http://www.cushmanwakefield.com/) Brian Whitmer already has his sights set on fall – and the ULI Northern New Jersey (http://www.nnj.uli.org/) Excellence Awards 2017 event. As the trade organization's district chair, Whitmer is looking forward to the annual gathering, which celebrates the region's best commercial real estate projects and people.

"This event provides a chance for our industry to come together to network and recognize best-in-class creative placemaking, whether urban walkable communities, suburban campus redevelopments – or something in between," noted Whitmer, an executive director and member of Cushman & Wakefield's East Rutherford, N.J.-based Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group. "We will also be honoring the people influencing the ongoing progress of our marketplace."

ULI NNJ Excellence Awards nominations are now being accepted. Projects will be recognized in multiple categories, including Mixed-Use, Small Deal of the Year, Capital Markets/Equity Award, Industrial, Residential, Sustainable Development and NJ Development Project of the Year. Individuals will be honored in two categories:  Leadership in Public Policy or Public Service, and Leadership in Real Estate.

The networking dinner and awards ceremony event is slated for Thursday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., at the Stony Hill Inn in Hackensack, N.J. To purchase tickets, nominate a project or person, or sponsor the Excellence Awards 2017 event, visit nnj.uli.org.

Cushman & Wakefield is serving as promotional sponsor for the 2017 program.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries help occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. 2017 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Cushman & Wakefield brand. 100 years of taking our clients' ideas and putting them into action. To learn more, visit www.cushwakecentennial.com, www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @ (http://www.twitter.com/cushwake)CushWake on Twitter.

