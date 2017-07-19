 
News By Tag
* Concrete
* Concrete Construction
* Business Expansion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Savannah
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Wayne Brothers, Inc. Opens Savannah Office

Thriving Concrete Construction Company Expands Operations into Georgia
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Wayne Brothers, Inc. is pleased to announce the opening of its Georgia Regional Office, located in Savannah, Georgia. This office will serve the concrete construction needs of Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Low Country, and be led by Charlie Martin, a Savannah native with over 33 years of building experience in this region. The office will be located at 7 East Congress Street in the Manger Building and will be third office location for Wayne Brothers, joining the Corporate Headquarters in Davidson, NC and the South Carolina Regional Office in Summerville, SC.

About Wayne Brothers, Inc.
Wayne Brothers Inc. is a concrete construction and site development firm offering services throughout the southeastern United States. Using the latest in Virtual Design & Construction techniques, Wayne Brothers, Inc. uses the digital environment to deliver projects on time and on budget.  Over the past 32 years, the firm has won multiple awards for safety, construction excellence and industry performance.

For more information, please visit: http://www.waynebrothers.com/company/

Contact
Shannon Sapp
Ph: 704-956-2200
***@waynebrothers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@waynebrothers.com Email Verified
Tags:Concrete, Concrete Construction, Business Expansion
Industry:Construction
Location:Savannah - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 19, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share