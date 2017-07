Wayne Brothers, Inc. Opens Savannah Office

Thriving Concrete Construction Company Expands Operations into Georgia

Shannon Sapp

Ph: 704-956-2200

Shannon Sapp
Ph: 704-956-2200

-- Wayne Brothers, Inc. is pleased to announce the opening of its Georgia Regional Office, located in Savannah, Georgia. This office will serve the concrete construction needs of Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Low Country, and be led by Charlie Martin, a Savannah native with over 33 years of building experience in this region. The office will be located at 7 East Congress Street in the Manger Building and will be third office location for Wayne Brothers, joining the Corporate Headquarters in Davidson, NC and the South Carolina Regional Office in Summerville, SC.Wayne Brothers Inc. is a concrete construction and site development firm offering services throughout the southeastern United States. Using the latest in Virtual Design & Construction techniques, Wayne Brothers, Inc. uses the digital environment to deliver projects on time and on budget. Over the past 32 years, the firm has won multiple awards for safety, construction excellence and industry performance.For more information, please visit: http://www.waynebrothers.com/ company/