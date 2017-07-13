Country(s)
Doggone Safe signs up as major Pet Professional Guild summit sponsor
Special sponsorship deal gives members access to a limited number of discounted Pet Professional Guild summit tickets as part of mission to encourage continuing education and knowledge-building
Following its highly successful participation in the Victoria Stilwell UK Dog Bite Prevention & Behaviour Conference in London, England last month, Doggone Safe is now looking to further its mission by sponsoring educational events to help promote dog bite safety and views the PPG summit as the ideal way to get started. Through its sponsorship of the official event T-shirt, Doggone Safe has negotiated a deal that enables it to offer a total of 10 PPG summit tickets to its members at discounts reaching almost 30 percent, meaning savings of up to $400 off the regular cost of a standard Great Dane summit package. Still greater savings can be achieved by sharing a room at the official event hotel, the Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort in Orlando.
Successful applicants will be entitled to a Doggone Safe sponsored package, whereby, over the next four months, they will pay just $261 per month for single occupancy or $195 per month for double occupancy. This rate includes summit attendance for all three and a half days' educational presentations by 27 internationally renowned experts in the fields of animal behavior and training, four nights in a deluxe hotel room (November 16-19, 2017), the official event T-shirt, arrival drinks and fun lei, SWAG bag full of giveaways, morning and afternoon refreshments, sundae bar, breakfast and lunch on November 17- 19, breakfast on November 20, summit gala dinner on November 18, and unlimited working labs. For those who wish to arrive early, or stay late, Doggone Safe is able to offer the same PPG special room rates three days either side of the event. The offer is only available to Doggone Safe members, who will need to provide their membership number in order to register.
Since its inception, Doggone Safe presenters have educated over 1 million children in more than 30 countries about how to stay safe around a dog. Hundreds of thousands more people have been reached and influenced through the organization's educational materials and social media campaigns, and its Be a Tree program that teaches school-age children a simple but effective way to behave if ever they feel threatened or uncomfortable with a dog, as well as how to read dog body language so they can stay safe around both their own and unfamiliar dogs.
"We believe that education and knowledge are the absolute key to helping keep future generations safe," said Doggone Safe president, Niki Tudge. "The PPG summit presents an incredible educational opportunity for our members, who will have access to lectures and working labs hosted by some of the world's leading experts in canine, feline, equine and avian training and behavior. We are thrilled to have been able to negotiate this option as part of our sponsorship deal; it is clearly excellent value and we encourage our members to invest in themselves and their professional education by participating. I would, however, urge people not to wait as we only have very limited availability and expect these special Doggone Safe sponsored packages to be snapped up in no time."
Please contact Doggone Safe representative Rebekah King on Rebekah@doggonesafe.com to register for one of the Doggone Safe sponsored PPG summit packages. For more details on the PPG summit, see https://petprofessionalguild.com/
About Doggone Safe
Doggone Safe is a 501(c)3 registered charity in the US, with members and presenters in more than 30 countries.
Doggone Safe's mission is to promote education initiatives for the purpose of dog bite prevention and increased child safety around dogs, and to provide support for dog bite victims. These educational goals originate from the recommendations of a coroner's jury inquest into the mauling death of eight year old Courtney Trempe in Stouffville, Ontario in 1998. Doggone Safe is the pioneer of the "Be A Tree" program that teaches children worldwide a simple but effective way to behave if ever they feel threatened or uncomfortable with a dog. Joining Doggone safe is easy and can be accessed here
About the Pet Professional Guild Summit
The Pet Professional Guild's annual summit is taking place at the Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort in Orlando, Florida from November 16-20, 2017. The event features three and a half days of lectures and working labs over several streams, hosted by 27 internationally renowned professionals in the field of animal behavior and training, including keynote speaker Dr. Karen Overall and guest presenters Dr. Bob Bailey, Dr. Nathan Hall, Dr. Franklin D. McMillan and Dr. Ilana Reisner, as well as panel discussions and evening activities. To join PPG click here
