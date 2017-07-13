News By Tag
Vampire Comedy Web Series Filming on Long Island
Seymour the Unfortunate Vampire Supports Indie Music & Local Businesses
Seymour, a fledgling vampire who was recently turned, is desperately trying to put the pieces of his life back together with the help of his friends and trouble at every turn. In a universe peppered with vampires, werewolves, fairies and even zombies it maintains its levity with comedic elements throughout the series.
The scripts are written, crews are in place and the cast is ready! This production features veteran actor Marshall Teague, known for his roles in the 1980s movie Road House as well as Armageddon, The Rock and countless others. Marshall will be playing the role of Chester the Werewolf, a mentor assigned by the Supernatural Rehabilitation Services to help Seymour adjust into the life he's been forced into.
Also joining the cast are vampire hunters Peggy and Guy, played by Tonya Kay, the Most Dangerous Woman in Hollywood and Ethan Marten, actor and producer of the award winning indie film Eyes of the Roshi. As they brazenly resist the ever changing world in which they live in, they bring chaos wherever they go.
Contribute here: https://www.seedandspark.com/
Seymour the Unfortunate Vampire is a proud SAG/AFTRA production that will be filmed on Long Island in August 2017, produced by and starring local Long Island actors. The film will support local businesses as well as local musicians such as punk rockers Bad Mary. We are looking for more indie musicians to submit their music for consideration in this web series.
Heckler Kane Creations is an independent film and allied services company producing independent films, commercials and music videos. They are also creators of the Imperfect Podcast that has helped other indie filmmakers, actors and creative talent tell their stories. The Imperfect Podcast is a weekly show featuring interviews that gained popularity with the indie film community over the past year. See more at http://hecklerkane.com
