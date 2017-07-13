News By Tag
How to Clean Workbench Countertops
Do you know how to clean your work surface for long-lasting use? Read our reference guide for recommended cleaning techniques to keep your workbenches looking like new for years!
We've created a useful quick reference guide below that outlines the recommended cleaning techniques for keeping your workspace and desk countertops looking like new.
We've also included tips to avoid damaging your countertops through improper handling or using the wrong type of cleaning products. Remember: with proper care, your Formaspace furniture can look brand new for years to come.
Phenolic Resin Countertop
Phenolic Resin tops are made of an exceptionally hard material that is heat resistant, moisture resistant (non-absorbent)
While many know the hard, black phenolic resin counter tops from high school or university chemistry labs, today's phenolic material is also available in a variety of colors.
Field Applications
Phenolic Resin counter tops are used in numerous industrial processing labs, agriculture, water treatment facilities, photography labs, R&D and testing laboratories, as well as pharmaceutical and health care lab applications, such as radiology, microbiology, biochemical, hematology, and urology labs.
How to Clean Phenolic Resin tops
• Wipe up spills immediately using a soft cloth.
• Perform daily cleaning using a soft cloth and a gentle cleaning agent solution, such as Simple Green. Buff dry with a soft cloth or chamois to avoid water spotting.
• A small amount of Murphy's Oil or finish oil (mineral oil) can be applied using a clean rag to shine the surface. Buff with a chamois cloth.
• Residues on the surface due to dragging metals across surface (known as marring) can be removed by scrubbing with a soft cloth and soap and water solution. Difficult cases may require acetone or even the use of a light duty Scotchbrite Pad (soaked in fluid, never dry). Steam cleaning is another alternative for removing organic compound stains.
• If necessary, small scratches and nicks can be sanded out of the counter top followed by refinishing the surface.
Things to Avoid on Phenolic Resin tops
• Avoid contact with sharp objects, hard metal tools, and abrasives.
• Do not use abrasive cleaning tools (steel wool, hard brushes), harsh cleansers including cleaners with abrasive ingredients (baking soda, Comet), bleach solutions, tub and tile cleaners, or oven cleaners.
• Do not apply wax or cleaning materials which contain wax.
• Avoid thermal shock. Do not put liquid nitrogen or dry ice directly into sinks or on counter tops
Epoxy Resin Countertop
Epoxy Resin tops are exceptionally strong and durable with the highest resistance to corrosive chemicals. They can also tolerate high temperatures.
Field Applications
Epoxy Resin counter tops are used in K-12 labs, university labs, applied science research labs, hospital labs, clinics, pharmaceutical labs, biomedical labs, molecular pathology labs, industrial testing facilities, chemical labs, including oil and spectrometry testing.
How to Clean Epoxy Resin tops
• Wipe up spills immediately.
• Use household products such as mild soap and water, or lemon, orange or citrus oil, or 50% vinegar water solution or Crystal Simple Green to clean surfaces using a soft cloth. Difficult spots can be cleaned with acetone if permitted. Wipe dry with a clean soft cloth to remove all cleaning residues and avoid water spotting.
• It is better to soak caked-on drips or stains with cleaning materials rather than scrubbing.
• Residues on the surface due to dragging metals across the surface (known as marring) can be removed by scrubbing with a soft cloth and soap and water solution. Difficult cases may require acetone or even use of a light duty Scotchbrite Pad (soaked in fluid, never dry). Steam cleaning is another alternative for removing organic compound stains.
• A small amount of Murphy's Oil or finish oil (mineral oil) can be applied using a clean rag to shine the surface. Buff with a chamois cloth.
Things to Avoid on Epoxy Resin tops
• Avoid thermal shock. Do not put liquid nitrogen or dry ice directly into sinks or sit on counter tops
• Avoid contact with sharp objects, hard metal tools, and abrasives.
• In food preparation areas, use a separate cutting board. Do not cut directly against surface.
• Avoid using dry Scotchbright pads or other abrasive pads or powders which will scratch surfaces.
• Avoid using wax or polishes that contain wax.
• Avoid spilling or applying rubbing alcohol onto the surface.
• Avoid long-term exposure to sunlight or UV rays.
Plastic Laminate Top
Plastic Laminate tops (also known as high-pressure laminate) are a popular, economical, and durable solution for light to moderate duty applications.
It comes in a vast selection of colors and patterns and it can be cut, curved and customized to fit your exact size requirements.
Field Applications
