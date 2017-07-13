 
Doc & Phoebe's Showcasing Their Indoor Hunting Feeder For Cats to SuperZoo Booth #2609

Doc & Phoebe's Cat Company Showcasing Indoor Hunting Feeder for Cats at SuperZoo on July 25-27, 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Booth #2609
 
 
Doc & Phoebe’s Cat Company
Doc & Phoebe’s Cat Company
 
NEW YORK - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Doc & Phoebe's Feeder (formally the NoBowl Feeding System™) is an innovative and effective method to help cats lose weight, stimulate exercise and use their natural hunting behaviors. The company has undergone rebranding and is thrilled to bring their new name, brand, website and products to this year's SuperZoo, booth #2609. The annual trade show will be held on July 25th – 27th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Let's face it; modern life with cats has its down sides. Unfortunately, many cat owners have experienced these behaviors:

•          Gobble up their food and then throw it right back up -  (scarf and barf)

•          Go to the bathroom outside of the litter box

•          Wake you up at night to be fed

•          Attack toes, ankles or other human body parts

•          Fight with other cat housemates

•          Wreck the furniture

•          Get fat and sleep all day.

Although these are common cat problems, they are actually not normal, and they don't have to be an accepted part of cat ownership. Doc and Phoebe's Cat Company has listened to science, nature and especially their cats. What they have discovered is that the bowl is the wrong way to feed a cat. Bowl feeding leads to laziness, frustration and overfeeding.

CEO of Doc and Phoebe's and Veterinarian, Dr. Liz Bales says, "I am taking two decades of education and experience, and all of this incredible feline science and incorporating it into cool, well-designed products that make cats happier and healthier than ever!"

Thanks to the Doc and Phoebe's Indoor Hunting Feeder, soon, feeding cats from bowls will be a thing of the past. In two minutes a day, a cat owner can fill the 5 mouse shaped feeders and hide them around the home.  Now the cat gets to hunt, catch and play with five small meals a day, just like it would in nature. It makes sense, right?  Cats hunt mice and it makes them happy and healthy.

Dr. Liz Bales and partner Phebe Kearney designed the first prototype together and launched under the name The NoBowl Feeding System™ with a Kickstarter campaign in early 2016.  Their goal was to raise $36,000 in 30 days, however they surpassed this goal in just four days and went on to raise nearly a quarter of a million dollars in crowdfunding.  This groundbreaking invention took off and won several awards since launching, like the SuperZoo's Best New Cat Product award. They have also been featured in The New York Times, The Daily Mail, Business Insider, and Veterinary Practice News.

Today more than 13,000 cats in over 35 countries have ditched the bowl and are using Doc and Phoebe's Cat Feeder to hunt for their food. In fact, in an awards ceremony in London that took place earlier this month, the world renown, International Veterinary Organization, iCat Care, awarded Doc & Phoebe with the prestigious Cat Friendly Award.

Stop by Booth #2609 to check out Doc and Phoebe's products firsthand. The Indoor Hunting Feeder For Cats is now retailing for $39.99. In addition, they will be launching a new mini kit and a new box cover.  The Doc and Phoebe's slogan will read: "I'm not a dog, don't feed me like one."

"Our company is devoted to bringing cat parents innovative solutions that benefits the wellbeing of our precious felines," expresses Dr. Liz Bales, "We can't wait to share the future of cat care along with our rebrand to all who attendee this year's show!"

Learn more at: https://docandphoebe.com/.

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/docandphoebe/.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/docandphoebe/.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/docandphoebe/.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8b33aJ9z7KjDpluK66s1sA/.

