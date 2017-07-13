News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Renewed grant continues to support Thiel College scholarships and area students
Thiel College has been awarded $175,000 from The Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania & Eastern Ohio. The funds will continue to support the Emerson A. Baughman, Agnes F. Baughman and David E. Baughman Endowed Scholarship at Thiel.
The Baughman family were long time residents of Greenville, PA.
Through the program, graduates from Greenville, Reynolds, Commodore Perry or Jamestown school districts can get full-tuition scholarships each year to attend Thiel College. Members of the Class of 2018 will be the first students graduating from the program.
"The scholarship plays an important role in my life because it allows me to attend college without the heavy financial burden. This scholarship has provided me the opportunity to pursue a double major, participate in clubs and activities, and volunteer in the community," said Samantha McLaughlin '18, a business administration and accounting major and a 2014 graduate of Jamestown High School. "I am grateful to have been chosen as one of the recipients of this gift because it pushed me to further my education at Thiel College in a community close to home."
The scholarships are part of more than $100 million in aid that has been awarded at Thiel College since 2009.
About Community Foundation of Western PA & Eastern OH
The Community Foundation of Western PA & Eastern OH has one guiding purpose,
that is to help individuals give back to a region for which they care about deeply. Its founding fund, the O'Brien Children Memorial Fund, started by raising $53, 997 in 1981. Since, the organization has helped donors grant over $50 million into the community.
About Thiel College
Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/
Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse