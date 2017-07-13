 
News By Tag
* Thiel College
* Community Foundation
* Baughman Scholarship
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Greenville
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Renewed grant continues to support Thiel College scholarships and area students

Thiel College has been awarded $175,000 from The Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania & Eastern Ohio. The funds will continue to support the Emerson A. Baughman, Agnes F. Baughman and David E. Baughman Endowed Scholarship at Thiel.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Thiel College
Community Foundation
Baughman Scholarship

Industry:
Education

Location:
Greenville - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Awards

GREENVILLE, Pa. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, received $175,000 recently from The Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania & Eastern Ohio. The funds will continue to the support of the Emerson A. Baughman, Agnes F. Baughman and David E. Baughman Endowed Scholarship at Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/).

The Baughman family were long time residents of Greenville, PA.

Through the program, graduates from Greenville, Reynolds, Commodore Perry or Jamestown school districts can get full-tuition scholarships each year to attend Thiel College. Members of the Class of 2018 will be the first students graduating from the program.

"The scholarship plays an important role in my life because it allows me to attend college without the heavy financial burden. This scholarship has provided me the opportunity to pursue a double major, participate in clubs and activities, and volunteer in the community," said Samantha McLaughlin '18, a business administration and accounting major and a 2014 graduate of Jamestown High School. "I am grateful to have been chosen as one of the recipients of this gift because it pushed me to further my education at Thiel College in a community close to home."

The scholarships are part of more than $100 million in aid that has been awarded at Thiel College since 2009.

About Community Foundation of Western PA & Eastern OH

The Community Foundation of Western PA & Eastern OH has one guiding purpose,
that is to help individuals give back to a region for which they care about deeply.  Its founding fund, the O'Brien Children Memorial Fund, started by raising $53, 997 in 1981. Since, the organization has helped donors grant over $50 million into the community.


About Thiel College


Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@thiel.edu Email Verified
Tags:Thiel College, Community Foundation, Baughman Scholarship
Industry:Education
Location:Greenville - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thiel College PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share