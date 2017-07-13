News By Tag
Jumpstarter Campaign launched for Guinness World Record Anthology!
Support our campaign and place your name as a sponsor in the upcoming Anthology
Everything is running smoothly and we have 10% of the stories received so far, with the deadline for all submissions set at 31 August 2017. This gives us enough time to publish, establish the paperback and ebook distributions, and prepare for the Anthology launch event that is expected to take place on 30 September 2017!!! Right here in Cape Town, South Africa.
Of course, the Anthology will be sold throughout the world on our normal distribution channels. Our largest challenge is that Guinness expects us to sell 1000 paperback copies before the record can be verified and accepted. This is to ensure that the anthology remains in circulation, and is not just created for the purpose of breaking the record.
We are doing things to help us to achieve this goal. The first is to sell the ebook and paperback as close to cost as possible until we reach our goal and the record is verified. Thereafter the covers and record details will be included in a special Guinness World Record edition of the book, which will be set at standard retail prices.
We have also launched a Jumpstarter campaign, which serves a three-fold purpose. First, it will allow anyone to start pre-ordering the anthology now already, thereby ensuring that they receive one of the launch event copies. Those copies will still be made available at the event for photographic and video evidence, but will be put aside in a pre-order section and will not be available for sale at the event. Any orders placed through the Jumpstarter campaign will list you as an official sponsor, and we will make sure to put your name at the end of the video in the credits, and within the Guinness special edition of the Anthology.
Secondly, it will allow us to start collecting funds towards the printing of the 1000 copies. Each anthology will cost at about R200 to print, which is the least we need per copy to get the show on the road. On the campaign we've allowed for more, so that any unforseen surcharges and logistics can also be covered. We don't want to leave anything to chance!
Lastly, any Pledges towards books to be pre-ordered will count towards the 1000 print sales we need.
You will see on the campaign that we have five reward levels: Initiate, Novice, Master, Hero and Legendary! It is time to choose your destiny.
This is one of the greatest undertakings we've done so far! We really hope you will support us in this endeavour and help us to attain this World Record! If you'de like to pre-order or support us, please visit our Jumpstarter campaign here (https://jumpstarter.co.za/
Thank you to those of you who will be supporting us!
