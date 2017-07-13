 
News By Tag
* Short Stories
* World Record
* Anthology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cape Town
  Western Cape
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Jumpstarter Campaign launched for Guinness World Record Anthology!

Support our campaign and place your name as a sponsor in the upcoming Anthology
 
 
Greatest Anthology Written
Greatest Anthology Written
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Short Stories
* World Record
* Anthology

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa

Subject:
* Projects

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- As many of you know, Guinness World Records has approved our attempt at a world record breaking attempt at the Most Authors to Contribute to a Short Story Anthology. The current record is 50 writers, but we have 107 and the total is climbing!

Everything is running smoothly and we have 10% of the stories received so far, with the deadline for all submissions set at 31 August 2017. This gives us enough time to publish, establish the paperback and ebook distributions, and prepare for the Anthology launch event that is expected to take place on 30 September 2017!!! Right here in Cape Town, South Africa.

Of course, the Anthology will be sold throughout the world on our normal distribution channels. Our largest challenge is that Guinness expects us to sell 1000 paperback copies before the record can be verified and accepted. This is to ensure that the anthology remains in circulation, and is not just created for the purpose of breaking the record.

We are doing things to help us to achieve this goal. The first is to sell the ebook and paperback as close to cost as possible until we reach our goal and the record is verified. Thereafter the covers and record details will be included in a special Guinness World Record edition of the book, which will be set at standard retail prices.

We have also launched a Jumpstarter campaign, which serves a three-fold purpose. First, it will allow anyone to start pre-ordering the anthology now already, thereby ensuring that they receive one of the launch event copies. Those copies will still be made available at the event for photographic and video evidence, but will be put aside in a pre-order section and will not be available for sale at the event. Any orders placed through the Jumpstarter campaign will list you as an official sponsor, and we will make sure to put your name at the end of the video in the credits, and within the Guinness special edition of the Anthology.

Secondly, it will allow us to start collecting funds towards the printing of the 1000 copies. Each anthology will cost at about R200 to print, which is the least we need per copy to get the show on the road. On the campaign we've allowed for more, so that any unforseen surcharges and logistics can also be covered. We don't want to leave anything to chance!

Lastly, any Pledges towards books to be pre-ordered will count towards the 1000 print sales we need.

You will see on the campaign that we have five reward levels: Initiate, Novice, Master, Hero and Legendary! It is time to choose your destiny.

This is one of the greatest undertakings we've done so far! We really hope you will support us in this endeavour and help us to attain this World Record! If you'de like to pre-order or support us, please visit our Jumpstarter campaign here (https://jumpstarter.co.za/projects/guinness-world-record-...). There is even a nifty video we've put together for the event.

Thank you to those of you who will be supporting us!

Contact
Celenic Earth Publications
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Short Stories, World Record, Anthology
Industry:Books
Location:Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Celenic Earth Publications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share