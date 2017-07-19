News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
COMPRION Announces New Sales Director
"With Frank Prünte we have won a character for our enterprise with a proven track record as a sales leader in the IT industry. His expertise in entering new markets, his international experience, and his ability to build strong customer relationships will be invaluable as we look to define more innovative solutions for our clients and increase our presence globally," says Michael Wehmeier, Managing Director at COMPRION.
Before starting at COMPRION, the 49-year old held various leading sales and business development positions in the IT sector. Prünte worked three years at ALSO Germany (Director Sales), two years at Bechtle e-Commerce Holding (Chief Operating Officer), and over four years at OKI Systems (Director Sales & Service).
http://www.comprion.com
Contact
COMPRION GmbH
Kathleen Knievel
***@comprion.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse