ACEX in Togliatti: Cooperation with Russian Export Center Develops
The heads of the Agency of Customs Logistics took a course "Training for trainers"
The Agency of Customs Logistics in Togliatti actively promotes organization and implementation of export trading operations with non-primary goods of the companies registered in the territory of the Samara region.
Besides signing of contracts on outsourcing of foreign trade bargains, the heads of the Agency consult on current issues of customs and currency legislation, practical aspects of export bargains for persons interested in development of own export activity.
For the purpose of strengthening and development of this kind of activity this spring Andrey Smirnov and Denis Smirnov successfully participated in trainings containing basis of teaching adults on the program "Training for trainers" for regional trainers ANO DPO "Export School" AO "Russian Export Center".
