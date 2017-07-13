 
ACEX in Togliatti: Cooperation with Russian Export Center Develops

The heads of the Agency of Customs Logistics took a course "Training for trainers"
 
 
Д и А Смирновы
MOSCOW, Russian Federation - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The fond "Regional center of enterprise development of the Samara region" has acted as a permanent partner of the Russian Export Center in the territory of the Samara region not for the first time.    The events on support of the exporters from among small and middle business are organized on a regular basis not only in the regional center but also in other towns of the Samara region.

The Agency of Customs Logistics in Togliatti actively promotes organization and implementation of export trading operations with non-primary goods of the companies registered in the territory of the Samara region.

Besides signing of contracts on outsourcing of foreign trade bargains, the heads of the Agency consult on current issues of customs and currency legislation, practical aspects of export bargains for persons interested in development of own export activity.

For the purpose of strengthening and development of this kind of activity this spring Andrey Smirnov and Denis Smirnov successfully participated in trainings containing basis of teaching adults on the program "Training for trainers" for regional trainers ANO DPO "Export School" AO "Russian Export Center".

Details at http://acexgroup.net/en/partners/news/1779/

ACEX Alliance Press Center

pr@acex.net

www.acexgroup.net

