 
News By Tag
* Dental Implants West Chester
* Dentures West Chester
* Dentist In West Chester
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* West Chester
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Dental Implants in Philadelphia Start at $2,000

Dental implants in the Philadelphia area start at only $2,000 and include the abutment and crown.
 
 
Dental implants in West Chester are an affordable solution to missing teeth.
Dental implants in West Chester are an affordable solution to missing teeth.
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Dental implants are among the most successful solutions to missing teeth. Long lasting and natural looking, dental implants are helping people across the country reclaim their smiles. Now, dental implants are available in the Philadelphia area thanks to Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS).

ADS Dental Implants in West Chester, PA, which is about an hour outside of the city, specializes in high quality dental implants that start at only $2,000.

"All of our patients have been thrilled with their new smiles," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implants professional at ADS. She has spent years helping thousands of patients from across Eastern Pennsylvania smile brighter.

Not everyone may qualify for dental implants, so ADS also offers dentures in West Chester.  Full dentures are only $495/arch and partial dentures are only $595/arch. Whether Philadelphia residents are seeking implants or dentures, ADS has the solution.

To learn more about dental implants and dentures in the Philadelphia area, request an appointment with ADS in West Chester: http://www.westchester-implants.com/appointment.html

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at htto://www.westchester-implants.com.

End
Source:Affordable Dental Solutions
Email:***@affordabledentalsolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Dental Implants West Chester, Dentures West Chester, Dentist In West Chester
Industry:Health
Location:West Chester - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Kyle David Group, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share