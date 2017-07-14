News By Tag
Dental Implants in Philadelphia Start at $2,000
Dental implants in the Philadelphia area start at only $2,000 and include the abutment and crown.
ADS Dental Implants in West Chester, PA, which is about an hour outside of the city, specializes in high quality dental implants that start at only $2,000.
"All of our patients have been thrilled with their new smiles," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implants professional at ADS. She has spent years helping thousands of patients from across Eastern Pennsylvania smile brighter.
Not everyone may qualify for dental implants, so ADS also offers dentures in West Chester. Full dentures are only $495/arch and partial dentures are only $595/arch. Whether Philadelphia residents are seeking implants or dentures, ADS has the solution.
To learn more about dental implants and dentures in the Philadelphia area, request an appointment with ADS in West Chester: http://www.westchester-
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
