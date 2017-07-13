 
Pinkpoints.in, one of India's fastest growing online jewellery store

Pinkpoints.in is one of India's fastest growing online jewellery store with a wide array of products which are of the highest quality, available at very competitive and affordable prices.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Pinkpoints is an online jewellery store sells jewellery of all kinds' right from traditional to trendy to imitation or costume jewellery which everyone can afford. Costume jewellery is primarily low priced jewellery made out of a variety of materials, which can be pure silver, sterling silver, semi-precious stones, metal etc manufactured as ornamentation to complement a particular fashionable costume or garment, it is also known as junk or fake jewellery. Pinkpoints sells jewellery of all types online across different categories like Neck pieces, Bracelets, Bangles, Rings, Earrings, Jewellery sets, Anklets, Rings. Jewellery is the perfect way to accentuate the glamour and beauty of a female and is an important part of the traditional Indian women's ensembles. Pinkpoints  provides both fashionable and precious jewellery. Also they offer time to time great discounts on very vast collection of jewellery pieces. Pinkpoints an online jewellery store in India and a marketplace where you can find latest designs.Pinkponts.in is also a model which brings you the products of different sellers across India on a common platform.

https://youtu.be/Wxe-euq0af4



The innovative design, attractive color combination, uncommon material and low price are the driving forces behind the jewellery sold on the online jewellery store of Pinkpoints. They offer a very spontaneous interface and detailed description to help you search and order.

The company has its business office located at C-1002, Crystal Heights, Near Saimilan Residency, Palanpur gam, Surat-395009.

One can contact by Tel: +91 9979062555 or by Email: info@pinkpoints.in to know about latest deals and offers on earrings online. People looking for online jewellery store should log on their Website

http://pinkpoints.in

