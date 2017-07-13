News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Azizi Developments Launches Two New Projects in Al Furjan
Azizi Developments Launches Two New Projects in Al Furjan Dubai
Al Furjan is one of the city's most rewarding and fastest-growing, urban communities in south Dubai. The developer has recently handed over five of its Al Furjan residential projects, including Yasamine, Feirouz, Orchid, Liatris and Iris.
"With the monumental response to our previous projects in Al Furjan, Berton and Pearl are expected to attract more investors over the coming weeks," said Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments.
The residential apartments in both Berton and Pearl will feature fully-fitted kitchens, modern high-quality European finishes and a muted colour palette with earthy tones. Azizi Berton and Azizi Pearl each have their own distinct design and stylish interior decoration, inspired by the Art Deco movement. The residences will exemplify elegance, comfort and convenience. This family-oriented community is expected to be one of the best-positioned areas to offer a contemporary lifestyle.
"Witnessing the ongoing transformation of Al Furjan's communities is a source of pride for our company as we always put the needs of our clients first. To that end, every stage of Berton's and Pearl's development receives the utmost care and expertise, guaranteeing an architecturally and spatially-beautiful experience that exceeds the expectations of our customers," Farhad added
The upcoming residential buildings in Al Furjan come in a diverse array of sizes with various floor plans ranging from 1000 to 2000 square feet. The high-quality and efficiently-
Azizi Developments is the real estate investment arm of Azizi Group. Established in 2007, the company's diverse experience in the property market has led the value of its current portfolio in the Emirate to AED 18 billion and more than 100 projects at various stages of development. In 2016, Azizi Developments was awarded 'Developer of the Year' and has been instrumental in developing some of the finest properties in The Palm Jumeirah, Meydan, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Jebel Ali.
For more information visit https://azizidevelopments.com/
Media Contact
Azizi
+971-4-3596673
***@azizidevelopments.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse