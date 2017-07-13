 
Azizi Developments Launches Two New Projects in Al Furjan

Azizi Developments Launches Two New Projects in Al Furjan Dubai
 
 
Azizi
Azizi
 
DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTER, UAE - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Azizi Developments, the fast growing and award-winning Dubai real estate developer, announced the double launch of its 18th and 19th properties in Al Furjan: Azizi Berton and Azizi Pearl. While stylistically unique both of the seven-floor properties will feature a high number of studio apartments. Berton will be comprised of 245 units that consist of 191 studios, 40 one-bedroom flats and 14 two-bedroom apartments.  Pearl will feature a total of 260 units with 192 studios, 54 one-bedroom flats and 14 two-bedroom apartments.

Al Furjan is one of the city's most rewarding and fastest-growing, urban communities in south Dubai. The developer has recently handed over five of its Al Furjan residential projects, including Yasamine, Feirouz, Orchid, Liatris and Iris.

"With the monumental response to our previous projects in Al Furjan, Berton and Pearl are expected to attract more investors over the coming weeks," said Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments.

The residential apartments in both Berton and Pearl will feature fully-fitted kitchens, modern high-quality European finishes and a muted colour palette with earthy tones. Azizi Berton and Azizi Pearl each have their own distinct design and stylish interior decoration, inspired by the Art Deco movement. The residences will exemplify elegance, comfort and convenience. This family-oriented community is expected to be one of the best-positioned areas to offer a contemporary lifestyle.

"Witnessing the ongoing transformation of Al Furjan's communities is a source of pride for our company as we always put the needs of our clients first. To that end, every stage of Berton's and Pearl's development receives the utmost care and expertise, guaranteeing an architecturally and spatially-beautiful experience that exceeds the expectations of our customers," Farhad added

The upcoming residential buildings in Al Furjan come in a diverse array of sizes with various floor plans ranging from 1000 to 2000 square feet. The high-quality and efficiently-designed residences are due for handover by the second quarter of 2019.

Azizi Developments is the real estate investment arm of Azizi Group. Established in 2007, the company's diverse experience in the property market has led the value of its current portfolio in the Emirate to AED 18 billion and more than 100 projects at various stages of development. In 2016, Azizi Developments was awarded 'Developer of the Year' and has been instrumental in developing some of the finest properties in The Palm Jumeirah, Meydan, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Jebel Ali.

For more information visit https://azizidevelopments.com/

Media Contact
Azizi
+971-4-3596673
***@azizidevelopments.com
