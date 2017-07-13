News By Tag
Wirral Council migrates existing corporate GIS to Cadcorp
Wirral Council joins Warrington, Sefton and Halton Borough Councils in selecting Cadcorp for intranet and internet web mapping capabilities.
Wirral Council required a functionally complete, powerful GIS to operate on their virtualised infrastructure that supports up to 1000 simultaneous users. The Council also required a tool for meeting their obligations under INSPIRE as well as new statutory requirements for open data. Cadcorp software was selected on its capability to fulfil these requirements and for its track record in helping councils make savings.
Vikki Chapman, Geographic Intelligence and Mapping Officer at Wirral Council commented: "We needed a GIS that would add value to the services we provide. After looking at how well Cadcorp SIS was serving the Council's local authority peers, we felt satisfied it was the best solution."
Cadcorp SIS® is being used by UK Local Government Authorities, either directly or integrated in other applications provided by Cadcorp's technology partners. To find out more, visit www.cadcorp.com/
About Wirral Council
The Metropolitan Borough of Wirral is a metropolitan borough of Merseyside, North West England, which occupies the northern part of the Wirral Peninsula. The Metropolitan Borough of Wirral has a population of about 314,000 people living in 143,000 households. It faces Liverpool over the River Mersey to the east, the Irish Sea to the north and the River Dee to the west. To the south it borders the borough of Cheshire West and Chester, in Cheshire. Major towns and villages in the borough include Birkenhead, Wallasey, Bebington, Heswall, Hoylake, Bromborough, Eastham, West Kirby, and the model village of Port Sunlight. To find out more, visit www.wirral.gov.uk.
About Cadcorp
Cadcorp is a British software development company focused on geographic information system (GIS) and web mapping software. It offers a complete suite of products - the Cadcorp Spatial Information System® (Cadcorp SIS®) - addressing all phases of spatial information management. Cadcorp SIS® is available worldwide through a network of Cadcorp partners, via a direct sales team in the UK and is an approved GIS supplier on G-Cloud. To find out more, visit www.cadcorp.com.
Contact
Gwen Fanning
***@cadcorp.com
